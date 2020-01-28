Chiefs Digest
Patrick Mahomes Extension Coming “Next 12 to 15 Months,” Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Matt Derrick

MIAMI -- Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt reiterated his hope on Tuesday that Patrick Mahomes will spend the rest of his career in Kansas City, and says the right time to get an extension done is coming soon.

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time it will be right time both for the player and the club,” Hunt said. “I don't want to say it necessarily has to be this offseason but I will say that it's a priority to get it done.”

The parameters for a contract extension for Mahomes remain unknown, but it's believed Mahomes and his camp are seeking to make the quarterback the league's first player with a $200 million contract worth more than $40 million per season. The Chiefs don't appear frightened of the number, but Hunt said there are factors that could impact the timing.

Hunt said the negotiations on the league's new collective bargaining agreement could be one of those issues. The current agreement expires after the 2020 season.

“There are certain mechanism in the CBA in the last year of the deal that make it harder to do certain types of contracts,” Hunt said. “I'm not sure those will have an impact on Patrick's situation or not but there are those kind of things that have to be accounted for.”

The popularity of Mahomes continued rising even before the Super Bowl run. The quarterback topped the NFL Players Associations' most recent sales list for licensed merchandise, and Mahomes will likely end the season as league's most popular player in terms of sales.

Hunt said he had nearly as many Super Bowl Opening Night media requests from outlets based in Mexico as from domestic media, a fact he credits to Mahomes.

“That was something I really didn't anticipate and it was clearly a by-product of the fact that we had played in Mexico and also the fact that Patrick Mahomes is our quarterback,” Hunt said. “There's a lot of excitement for Patrick in Mexico now. I think when you have a player like him and you're playing in high-profile games it definitely grows the business from every metric.”

Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid “Best Decision I've Ever Made”

Watkins says Kansas City's 50-year wait for "a freaking Super Bowl" deserves to be rewarded

Matt Derrick

Mike Florio Encourages 49ers to "Send a Message" when Patrick Mahomes Scrambles

49ers should hit Mahomes "even if it's close to the sideline" or sliding to the ground, Florio argues

Matt Derrick

Chris Jones Ranked Top Defensive Free Agent by Pro Football Focus

Matt Derrick

No Thursday Practice for Chiefs' Travis Kelce Due to Illness

DT Chris Jones says there is "1,000 percent" chance he will be ready to play a full role in next week's Super Bowl

Matt Derrick

The Super Bowl LIV over/under line started at 52 and is already on the rise with 92 percent of initial bettors wagering on a high-scoring game. That suggests bettors are not concerned Patrick Mahomes…

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Limited Starting Super Bowl Practice

Jones come out of Sunday's AFC Championship feeling good, back at practice for Super Bowl preparations

Matt Derrick

Staying Focused Key for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl Prep

Mahomes leaning on advice from coaches, teammates on best managing time heading into Super Bowl LIV

Matt Derrick

Chris Jones Surpasses Chiefs' Expectations in Return from Injury

Jones played 28 snaps in Sunday's AFC title game, collecting two tackles and five total quarterback pressures in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

QB Patrick Mahomes and a stingy second-half defense help boost Kansas City to third Super Bowl Appearance first since their only world championship in 1970

Matt Derrick

“The Run” Shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Green Light to Scramble

Chiefs head coach doesn't have to encourage Mahomes to take yards defenses give him, and he won't rein in his scrambling either

Matt Derrick

