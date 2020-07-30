Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes Ranks Fourth On NFL Top 100 Players List

Tucker D. Franklin

After being ranked No. 4 last season and winning the Super Bowl LIV MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still ranked fourth on this year's NFL Top 100 list.

The list is done by NFL players that have voted to determine the top 100 players in the league. The Top 100 Players of 2020 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

Mahomes comes in ahead of some big quarterback names. New Orleans Saints Drew Brees was slotted at No. 12, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady was ranked 12th and Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers was 16th.

Mahomes wasn't the only Chief to make the list. Defensive end Frank Clark was the first player from Kansas City to make the list as dropped 11 spots from last year. He broke through at No. 96 on this year's list.

Newly re-signed defensive tackle Chris Jones fell back 16 spots from last season to No. 52. Joining Jones and Clark was fellow defensive teammate Tyrann Mathieu. He joined the list at No. 39 after being unranked last season.

After he was ranked No. 19 last season, wide receiver Tyreek Hill fell to No. 22 on this year's list. Hill ranked above prominent receivers like Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Tight end Travis Kelce was placed 18th overall, raising three slots from last year.

What do you think about the NFL's Top 100 list? Where did they get it right and where did they go wrong? Let us know in the comment section below.

