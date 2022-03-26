Report: Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

With running backs Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon hitting the free agent market, the Kansas City Chiefs needed some depth in the backfield. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, they're getting just that. Kansas City is signing Ronald Jones to a one-year contract. Pelissero adds that Jones can earn up to $5 million this season under his deal.

On the same day that the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it was reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network that Jones was coming to town for a visit. On Thursday afternoon, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network added that Kansas City felt good about adding the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers halfback into the fold. Now, the move is official and the Chiefs have a reinforcement on the roster.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

During his time in Tampa Bay, Jones toted the ball 488 times for 2,174 yards (a 4.5 yard-per-carry average) and scored 19 total touchdowns. He started 25 of the 55 contests he played in, also enjoying a career-best 2020 campaign that saw him rush for 978 yards and seven touchdowns.

Still just 24 years old, Jones has yet to make the impact many expected when he was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC Trojans standout rushed for a whopping 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns in three years in Southern California, establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the country. Four years later, he experienced free agency for the first time and now has decided to take his talents to Kansas City.

What does Ronald Jones bring to the Chiefs' offense?

It's hard to determine exactly what level of player Jones is at this point in his career. While he's only 24, he's set to enter his fifth year in the league. That's a long time for a running back, and most will manage to stand out in a major way much earlier than that. With that said, Jones was experiencing pretty easily the best overall season of his career and seemed to have a bright future before Leonard Fournette was brought into the picture. Perhaps that threw not only him off, but also his career arc and subsequent expectations.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Things won't get a ton easier in Kansas City, as 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still expected to get a sizable share of the running back group's carries. On the other hand, he simply hasn't been able to stay healthy to this point in his career. The aforementioned Williams put up his best season while Edwards-Helaire spent time injured, and McKinnon came on strong near the end of the 2021 campaign. While the Chiefs have a clear favorite in terms of who to divvy snaps to right now, they've also made it perfectly clear that a running back committee is how they prefer to operate.

In Kansas City, Jones receives the chance to have a fresh start. It remains to be seen what his share of snaps will look like or exactly how the team plans to use him in its offense, but he's undoubtedly talented and still young enough to get back on track. This is a low-risk move by the Chiefs, and one that could help them out should Edwards-Helaire miss any more time moving forward.