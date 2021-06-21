Sports Illustrated home
Report: Frank Clark Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession

The star pass-rusher was reportedly pulled over with an uzi in a duffle bag in Los Angeles county.
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark was reportedly arrested for felony illegal possession of a firearm in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, according to TMZ. The TMZ report says Clark "had an uzi in his Lambo SUV," which officers noticed in an open duffle bag during "a routine traffic stop."

The TMZ report notes that Clark was still under arrest as of the publishing of their story. According to The Kansas City Star, Clark was released on bail on Monday "at about 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time."

Further details from TMZ:

NFL star pass rusher Frank Clark -- one of the best defensive players in the league -- was arrested Sunday after cops say he had an uzi in his Lambo SUV ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Clark was pulled over for a routine traffic stop Sunday evening in Los Angeles ... when cops say they noticed an open duffle bag in his ride.

Our sources say officers saw the gun inside the bag ... and arrested the 28-year-old for felony illegal possession of a firearm.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is still behind bars in the Los Angeles area, jail records show.

According to the records, Clark -- listed at 6'3", 255 pounds -- was arrested at 9:20 p.m. ... and was booked into jail hours later at 9:28 a.m. Monday.

We've reached out to Clark and the Chiefs for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

Clark has the Chiefs' largest salary cap hit for the 2021 season at $25.8 million and headlines the Chiefs' highly paid defensive line. Clark has recorded 14 regular-season sacks in his two years in Kansas City, plus eight more in the playoffs, with five en route to the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in 2019 and three through the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in 2020.

This story is being updated.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
