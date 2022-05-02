Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs Trade for Texans CB Lonnie Johnson

The Chiefs acquire a former second-round pick at cornerback.

Under general manager Brett Veach, the Kansas City Chiefs have built a reputation for taking particular interest in former high-round draft picks. They most recently did so for cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Mike Hughes, and they're doing it again to yet another one. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kansas City is acquiring Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick. 

The Johnson move was quick-developing, as both sides were linked together less than a half-hour before the move became official. Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Kansas City was being regarded as a "strong potential destination" for Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson on Monday afternoon.

Texans will ideally be able to trade Lonnie Johnson Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a strong potential destination for former second-round draft pick from Kentucky, per league sources. The 6-2, 213-pounder intercepted career-high three passes last season.
- Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson, the No. 54 overall pick (second-round selection) in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final season of a four-year deal he signed as a rookie. 2022 will see him carry a cap hit of $1,659,049 with $453,028 in dead money. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now 26 years old, Johnson's rookie contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign and he will hit the free agent market for the first time. In three seasons as a Texan, the former Kentucky Wildcats standout has played in 44 games (19 starts). He recorded the first (and only) three interceptions of his career last season, as well as breaking up six passes and making 55 tackles on the year. 

Johnson joins a Chiefs secondary that has undergone quite a bit of renovation this offseason. Not only has Chavarius Ward departed town via free agency, but so did the aforementioned Hughes. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Veach traded up in the first round for Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and then added Cincinnati safety Bryant Cok, Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams, Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson and Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson to the picture from Thursday-Saturday. 

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing an estimated 213 pounds, Johnson fits the prototype of what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks for in his cornerbacks. He's a high-level athlete, as depicted by his Relative Athletic Score from the 2019 pre-draft process. Now, Johnson looks to latch on with Kansas City and potentially build his stock back amongst a crowded cornerback group that is undoubtedly talented heading into the 2022 season.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Sign 'First-Round Talent' WR After Falling Out of Draft

By Jordan Foote4 hours ago
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyrann Mathieu to Leave Chiefs After Never Being Offered New Contract

By Joshua Brisco8 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco (RB23) walks on the field after drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Five Grades for the KC Chiefs’ Final Day 2022 NFL Draft Haul

By Jordan FooteMay 1, 2022
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

By Jordan Foote5 hours ago
Dec 25, 2020; Montgomery, AL, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Jovany Ruiz (87) during the second half at Cramton Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Add Yet Another Defensive Back to Finalize 2022 Draft Haul

By Jordan FooteApr 30, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Secure Day Three Running Back With Pick No. 251

By Jordan FooteApr 30, 2022
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad cornerback Jaylen Watson of Washington State (0) breaks up a pass intended for American squad wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Add Even More Secondary Depth at Pick No. 243

By Jordan FooteApr 30, 2022
UK senior offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Aug. 6, 2021 Kinnard Darian Uk Football139
Draft

Chiefs Trade Up to Pick No. 145, Add Depth at Offensive Tackle

By Jordan FooteApr 30, 2022