    • November 2, 2021
    Report: Chiefs Trade Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets

    Near the deadline for teams to make their final trades of the 2021 season, the Chiefs were able to make move their second move of the day.
    Author:

    Not too long after defeating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs have been active on the trade front. Ahead of the NFL's league-wide trade deadline, Kansas City made its second move of the day by shipping offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets.

    First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Duvernay-Tardif has finally found a new home. The 30-year-old guard was activated for the first time all season for Monday's contest, which was the first time he was active since Super Bowl LIV in February of 2020. He had a no-trade clause in his contract but ended up waiving it so he could receive a new opportunity with another AFC team.

    Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of last season in an effort to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, put his medical background to good use while temporarily stepping away from the game. Here's what Dr. Jenny Thompson had to say about his heroic act, which contributed to him being named as an SI Sportsperson of the year in 2020:

    As one of few Canadians to win an NFL title, a key protector of MVP QB Patrick Mahomes and the starting right guard on a burgeoning dynasty in Kansas City, Laurent was already a sports hero. But it’s like he could see that now, more than ever, our society needs medical heroes, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re the one making decisions in the intensive care unit, or you’re giving orderlies and nurses a much-needed break. He’s more of a hero now than he ever would be on the field.

    Coming back via the trade to Kansas City is tight end Daniel Brown, who led the Jets in special teams snaps a season ago. In his career, the 29-year-old has hauled in 44 passes for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He'll add depth to a tight end room that recently lost Jody Fortson for the year due to a torn Achilles tendon.

    Read More: Chiefs Trading for Defensive End Melvin Ingram

    Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
