Report: NFL Mandates That Teams, Including The Kansas City Chiefs, Will Stay At Team Facilities For Training Camp

Joshua Brisco

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the NFL has mandated that NFL teams have training camp at their team facilities in the 2020 preseason, which means the Kansas City Chiefs will not be heading to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, where they have held training camp for the previous 10 years.

The Chiefs were planning to return to Missouri Western for their 11th season, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding health concerns, it now appears that the Chiefs will be staying in Kansas City to prepare for the 2020 season.

As reported by David Newton of ESPN, the news began on Tuesday afternoon, as many teams around the league will be impacted.

The Panthers will not hold training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the first time in team history dating back to 1995. A source told WSPA TV In Spartanburg the NFL soon will make an announcement that teams must remain at their own facilities for preseason camps that begin in late July.

Todd Archer of ESPN also reported from the Cowboys' perspective.

The Cowboys will not be heading to Oxnard, California, for training camp this summer with the league directing teams to remain at their own facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple sources. Last week coach Mike McCarthy said the staff was planning separate camp schedules for practices at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as well as Oxnard. Since 2012, the Cowboys have held camp in Oxnard. The league has not made a determination on when training camps will open.

ESPN's Adam Teicher also tweeted about the news, noting that the Chiefs will be staying at home for the first time since 1990.

Additionally, this likely means that fans will not be able to attend training camp in 2020. In addition to COVID-19 transmission concerns, the Chiefs' practice facilities do not currently have space for fan viewing.

