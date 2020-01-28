Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid “Best Decision I've Ever Made”

Matt Derrick

MIAMI -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suddenly seems to have fans everywhere in Miami but his biggest fans players who credit him for helping shape their careers.

One of those players is Sammy Watkins, who says he wants to help Reid win a Super Bowl to cement his Hall of Fame legacy.

“I've been here for two years and that's probably one of the genuine person I've ever met,” Watkins said during Monday's Opening Night at the Super Bowl. “To know him as a coach, a coach that really cares, a coach you can really talk to and probably the best decision I've ever made in my life to come play for him.”

Watkins knows full well about Reid's lack of a championship as head coach on his resume and that Kansas City hasn't won a Super Bowl in 50 years. He shares that frustration: “I got a drought in general, I've never won a championship.”

He believes Reid has earned a ring.

“He's one of the top coaches in this league, he's one of the best coaches I've ever had,” Watkins said. “I think him, in general, himself and this organization deserves a ring, everybody on this team deserves one. I think we have played well and went through all the trials and tribulations and injuries and stuff like that. We have played the best of the teams so I think if anybody deserves one, we do.”

Watkins has only been in Kansas City for two seasons but he sees what a Super Bowl title would mean to the team's fans and the community.

“Fifty years, that's a long time waiting on a freaking Super Bowl,” Watkins said. “To actually if we won one, man, I think the whole town would erupt they're so happy. But it would definitely be for a good cause.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes Extension Coming “Next 12 to 15 Months,” Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Chiefs may wait until after CBA negotiations conclude before inking Mahomes to new contract

Matt Derrick

Mike Florio Encourages 49ers to "Send a Message" when Patrick Mahomes Scrambles

49ers should hit Mahomes "even if it's close to the sideline" or sliding to the ground, Florio argues

Matt Derrick

by

Samsonia

Chris Jones Ranked Top Defensive Free Agent by Pro Football Focus

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

No Thursday Practice for Chiefs' Travis Kelce Due to Illness

DT Chris Jones says there is "1,000 percent" chance he will be ready to play a full role in next week's Super Bowl

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

The Super Bowl LIV over/under line started at 52 and is already on the rise with 92 percent of initial bettors wagering on a high-scoring game. That suggests bettors are not concerned Patrick Mahomes…

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Limited Starting Super Bowl Practice

Jones come out of Sunday's AFC Championship feeling good, back at practice for Super Bowl preparations

Matt Derrick

Staying Focused Key for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl Prep

Mahomes leaning on advice from coaches, teammates on best managing time heading into Super Bowl LIV

Matt Derrick

Chris Jones Surpasses Chiefs' Expectations in Return from Injury

Jones played 28 snaps in Sunday's AFC title game, collecting two tackles and five total quarterback pressures in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

QB Patrick Mahomes and a stingy second-half defense help boost Kansas City to third Super Bowl Appearance first since their only world championship in 1970

Matt Derrick

by

Stormbvringer

“The Run” Shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Green Light to Scramble

Chiefs head coach doesn't have to encourage Mahomes to take yards defenses give him, and he won't rein in his scrambling either

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88