Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid “Best Decision I've Ever Made”

MIAMI -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suddenly seems to have fans everywhere in Miami but his biggest fans players who credit him for helping shape their careers.

One of those players is Sammy Watkins, who says he wants to help Reid win a Super Bowl to cement his Hall of Fame legacy.

“I've been here for two years and that's probably one of the genuine person I've ever met,” Watkins said during Monday's Opening Night at the Super Bowl. “To know him as a coach, a coach that really cares, a coach you can really talk to and probably the best decision I've ever made in my life to come play for him.”

Watkins knows full well about Reid's lack of a championship as head coach on his resume and that Kansas City hasn't won a Super Bowl in 50 years. He shares that frustration: “I got a drought in general, I've never won a championship.”

He believes Reid has earned a ring.

“He's one of the top coaches in this league, he's one of the best coaches I've ever had,” Watkins said. “I think him, in general, himself and this organization deserves a ring, everybody on this team deserves one. I think we have played well and went through all the trials and tribulations and injuries and stuff like that. We have played the best of the teams so I think if anybody deserves one, we do.”

Watkins has only been in Kansas City for two seasons but he sees what a Super Bowl title would mean to the team's fans and the community.

“Fifty years, that's a long time waiting on a freaking Super Bowl,” Watkins said. “To actually if we won one, man, I think the whole town would erupt they're so happy. But it would definitely be for a good cause.”