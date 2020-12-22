GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Chiefs Have Seven Selected as 2021 Pro Bowlers

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their 2021 Pro Bowlers Monday night.
Many things have changed in the NFL this season but some things will never change. The Kansas City Chiefs announced their Pro Bowlers for the 2020-21 season and to no one's surprise, they are led by Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones, safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark all made the final Pro Bowl roster. In total, the Chiefs had seven Pro Bowl selections.  

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all players in fan balloting.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (335,156 votes) collected the second-most fan votes, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) rounded out the top five.

The Chiefs were fourth in terms of total votes received. The Pittsburgh Steelers collected the most while the Seahawks and Packers came in ahead of the Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills closed out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the all-stars.

The 2021 Pro Bowl Game was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The NFL is working with EA Sports to create a series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21.

