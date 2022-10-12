Sharpe: Kelce on Track to Become GOAT Tight End

The Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders featured multiple big-time performances, but Travis Kelce's star shined brighter than just about anyone else's. As a result of his epic outing against a bitter division rival, national media is taking notice and using it as a springboard to praise the Chiefs' star tight end.

In Kansas City's home victory, Kelce hauled in seven passes but recorded just 25 receiving yards. He capitalized on his eight targets against Las Vegas, however, scoring on four of them. His four-touchdown game became the first of its kind on Monday Night Football and the first of its kind in any game in which all four touchdowns were shorter than 10 yards.

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless went on their show Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED to discuss Kelce's big game. When asked whether the 33-year-old has done enough to become the greatest tight end of all time, Sharpe (a top tight end in his own right) admitted that while there's a bit more work for Kelce to do, he believes that the Chiefs' great could wear the crown by the time he's done playing.

Right now, and I've said this before, and I don't have any problem saying this, I believe that Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is the greatest tight end to have ever played. But the thing that Kelce is going to have is longevity and his numbers are going to dwarf his. Now if he can get a Super Bowl — and that's why I give [it to] Gronk, because Gronk was so dominant — Kelce is equally as dominant, but those four Super Bowls. That's the difference-maker right now. If he can get another Super Bowl or two, it's going to be hard for me to put someone in front of him. He's not the greatest currently but I believe when his career is done and he walks away, [he will be] because I believe he still has another two or three years at least in his prime and he's playing with (Patrick) Mahomes.

Kelce has gotten off to a blazing start this season, posting 33 receptions on 42 targets (good for a career-best 78.6 catch percentage) for 347 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns. Without Tyreek Hill in the fold, the seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer has been tasked with keeping the Chiefs' offense afloat and has done a masterful job of doing so thus far. Well into his 30s now, Kelce still doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Earlier this season, Kelce passed Gronkowski on the all-time tight end leaderboard for receiving yards. He's now fifth with 9,353 following Monday's game, and he could pass Sharpe (9,961) either later this year or early in the 2023 campaign. Kelce also ranks first among all tight ends ever in receiving yards per game (70.9) and is sixth in total receiving touchdowns despite being outside the top 20 in games played.

Bayless argued that Kelce may already be the best ever, citing his blend of route-running, athleticism, hands, and flat-out per-game production as something that is extremely impressive. He also compared the "slippery" Kelce to Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, who many claim is the current best tight end to play the game. To end his comments, Bayless also pointed to Kelce's chemistry with quarterback Mahomes as an advantage.