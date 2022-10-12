Skip to main content

Sharpe: Kelce on Track to Become GOAT Tight End

One current Hall of Famer believes the Chiefs' future one is on his way to uncharted territory.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders featured multiple big-time performances, but Travis Kelce's star shined brighter than just about anyone else's. As a result of his epic outing against a bitter division rival, national media is taking notice and using it as a springboard to praise the Chiefs' star tight end.

In Kansas City's home victory, Kelce hauled in seven passes but recorded just 25 receiving yards. He capitalized on his eight targets against Las Vegas, however, scoring on four of them. His four-touchdown game became the first of its kind on Monday Night Football and the first of its kind in any game in which all four touchdowns were shorter than 10 yards.

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless went on their show Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED to discuss Kelce's big game. When asked whether the 33-year-old has done enough to become the greatest tight end of all time, Sharpe (a top tight end in his own right) admitted that while there's a bit more work for Kelce to do, he believes that the Chiefs' great could wear the crown by the time he's done playing

Right now, and I've said this before, and I don't have any problem saying this, I believe that Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is the greatest tight end to have ever played. But the thing that Kelce is going to have is longevity and his numbers are going to dwarf his. Now if he can get a Super Bowl — and that's why I give [it to] Gronk, because Gronk was so dominant — Kelce is equally as dominant, but those four Super Bowls. That's the difference-maker right now.

If he can get another Super Bowl or two, it's going to be hard for me to put someone in front of him. He's not the greatest currently but I believe when his career is done and he walks away, [he will be] because I believe he still has another two or three years at least in his prime and he's playing with (Patrick) Mahomes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kelce has gotten off to a blazing start this season, posting 33 receptions on 42 targets (good for a career-best 78.6 catch percentage) for 347 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns. Without Tyreek Hill in the fold, the seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer has been tasked with keeping the Chiefs' offense afloat and has done a masterful job of doing so thus far. Well into his 30s now, Kelce still doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Earlier this season, Kelce passed Gronkowski on the all-time tight end leaderboard for receiving yards. He's now fifth with 9,353 following Monday's game, and he could pass Sharpe (9,961) either later this year or early in the 2023 campaign. Kelce also ranks first among all tight ends ever in receiving yards per game (70.9) and is sixth in total receiving touchdowns despite being outside the top 20 in games played.

Bayless argued that Kelce may already be the best ever, citing his blend of route-running, athleticism, hands, and flat-out per-game production as something that is extremely impressive. He also compared the "slippery" Kelce to Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, who many claim is the current best tight end to play the game. To end his comments, Bayless also pointed to Kelce's chemistry with quarterback Mahomes as an advantage.

To my eye test, Kelce's moving at a speed that Tony (Gonzalez) never moved at. This man is something, and his rapport with Mahomes is special.

Read More: Chiefs Still Have NFL's Best Duo

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interrupts tight end Travis Kelce (87) while talking with a report after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

No Tyreek, No Problem: Chiefs Still Have NFL's Best Duo

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs ‘Can Fight Back From Anything'

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts to a play in the second half against the the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Speak Out on Roughing the Passer Call vs. Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) celebrates against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury

By Jordan Foote
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 5 Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote