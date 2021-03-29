GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Tanoh Kpassagnon Signs Two-Year Deal With Saints

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Tanoh Kpassagnon is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Kansas City City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kpassagnon will sign a two-year contract with the Saints, giving them more rotational depth at the defensive end position. 

The Chiefs selected Kpassagnon 59th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, the Villanova product has appeared in 61 games, including 25 starts, and has recorded 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

The Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope confirmed the report and also added New Orleans was interested in Kpassagnon prior to the draft and even had him in for a private workout.

Kpassagnon's decision comes less than 24 hours after the Chiefs' signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

After Reed's signing, ESPN's Louis Riddick tweeted about what potential D-Line configurations could look like with a new tackle in the mix.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco reacted to Riddick's report about moving Jones around and gave his thoughts on the matter.

Riddick's report is the most interesting element of this signing. If Reed was signed to essentially replace Jones on the inside — allowing Jones to move to defensive end, at least on early downs — the Chiefs are planning on starting Jones and Frank Clark at the defensive end positions and rotating Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders and Reed in on the interior. If they still plan on keeping Jones at DT, this move gives the Chiefs a much stronger 1-2 punch in the middle of the d-line, though they'd still look to upgrade at EDGE.

Terms of Kpassagnon's contract have not yet been announced. This story is being updated.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
