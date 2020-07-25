Teammates React to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's Decision to Opt-Out of Season

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has received praise on social media after announcing his decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

Duvernay-Tardif declared his choice hours after the league and player’s association agreed to amend the collective bargaining agreement.

The deal includes two forms of opt-outs, according to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero.

Duvernay-Tardif voluntarily chose to opt-out to continue serving on the COVID-19 front lines. He is the first player to forgo the season.

A handful of Duevernay-Tardif’s teammates, both current and former, responded to the decision on Twitter and in press conferences.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the first to tweet his support. It was retweeted by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Tyrann Mathieu expressed similar thoughts.

Former Chiefs offensive linemen Jeff Allen and Geoff Schwartz left their own individual salutes.

Allen shared the O-Line room with Duevernay-Tardif between 2014-‘15 and 2018-‘19. Allen was waved last October, but still had positivity to spread for his former teammate.

Schwartz played in Kansas City in 2013, a year before Duevernay-Tardif was drafted. Schwartz’ brother, Mitchell, has been a Chief since 2015.

The indirect relationship was good enough for the tip of a hat.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed LDT's opt-out in Saturday's press conference with the media and said Duvernay-Tardif's choice was a surprise, but that he respected the decision.

Head Coach Andy Reid also spoke to the media and said he wasn't surprised by the move, since he knows Duvernay-Tardif and how he thinks about protecting others.

Duvernay-Tardif will make $150,000 this season under protections connected to the opt-out. He was scheduled to take up $7.5 million in cap space this season.

The sum moves to next year’s salary cap, according to Yahoo! Sports Senior NFL Reporter Terez Paylor.

More information on Duevernay-Tardif's opt-out is available here.