Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

“The Run” Shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Green Light to Scramble

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The highlight-reel 27-yard touchdown from the fleet feet of Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' 35-24 win over Tennessee in the AFC Championship illustrates precisely why Andy Reid has no interest in putting the brakes on his quarterback.

“It’s just part of the game,” Reid said. “He knows that. I don’t have to tell him anything on that.”

Mahomes scrambled six times for 56 yards while leading the Chiefs in rushing against the Titans. But even though his quarterback suffered a dislocated kneecap, a sprained ankle and a bruised throwing hand this season, Reid says there's more upside from the mobility of Mahomes. 

“It helps, especially with stuff like coverages they’re presenting,” Reid said. “They have the ultimate respect for him and they’re doubling our guys. You aren’t just getting one guy doubled but two guys doubled.”

That's exactly what led to what Chiefs fans have taken to calling “The Run” on social media. The Titans doubled both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the play, leaving the left side of the field open.

“The defensive line is trying to sack him so if they make one miss on him or get out of their lane a bit, it’s over,” Reid said. “He’s got all this running space.”

On occasion, Mahomes scrambling out of the pocket also opens more of the field for shots downfield, such as his 60-yard touchdown strike to Sammy Watkins.

“For him to be able to decipher it, see it and then go and still keep his eyes downfield, giving guys a chance to get open,” Reid said. “That’s what happened with Sammy. He scrambled to the right and throws a 60-yard or whatever it was on a dime. He probably could’ve run that for a little bit too.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

QB Patrick Mahomes and a stingy second-half defense help boost Kansas City to third Super Bowl Appearance first since their only world championship in 1970

Matt Derrick

by

Stormbvringer

Insane Patrick Mahomes Touchdown Run Stakes Chiefs to 21-17 Halftime Lead

Mahomes rumbles and stumbles 27 yards on a scramble for a touchdown putting Chiefs ahead at the half in AFC Championship game

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Why Sammy Watkins' AFC Title Game Effort Supports Chiefs' Investment

Chiefs brought Watkins to KC to win a championship, and his performance in AFC title game puts them one step closer

Matt Derrick

Chris Jones Surpasses Chiefs' Expectations in Return from Injury

Jones played 28 snaps in Sunday's AFC title game, collecting two tackles and five total quarterback pressures in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

Bold Moves Pay Dividends for Chiefs GM Brett Veach with Super Bowl Berth

Veach invested both salary cap and draft capital into building KC defense into championship contender

Matt Derrick

Super Bowl Holds Special Meeting for Family of Lamar Hunt

Hunt family celebrating first AFC Championship in a half century, but winning the Super Bowl remains at top of their mind

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' Super Bowl Ambitions Hinge on Derailing Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Kansas City defense must buckle down against a Tennessee offense led by powerful RB Derrick Henry and play-action of QB Ryan Tannehill

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Will Play Against Titans in AFC Title Game

Jones expects to play in a limited rotation in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

Three Under the Radar Players to Watch in Chiefs-Titans Title Game

Mecole Hardman could be the Chiefs' breakout star on Sunday after his big game against the Texans last week.

Matt Derrick

Titans Seeking Answers Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Kansas City offense torched the Titans' defense in Week 10 despite missing several key members and with a quarterback returning from a knee injury

Regan Creswell