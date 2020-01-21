“The Run” Shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Green Light to Scramble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The highlight-reel 27-yard touchdown from the fleet feet of Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' 35-24 win over Tennessee in the AFC Championship illustrates precisely why Andy Reid has no interest in putting the brakes on his quarterback.

“It’s just part of the game,” Reid said. “He knows that. I don’t have to tell him anything on that.”

Mahomes scrambled six times for 56 yards while leading the Chiefs in rushing against the Titans. But even though his quarterback suffered a dislocated kneecap, a sprained ankle and a bruised throwing hand this season, Reid says there's more upside from the mobility of Mahomes.

“It helps, especially with stuff like coverages they’re presenting,” Reid said. “They have the ultimate respect for him and they’re doubling our guys. You aren’t just getting one guy doubled but two guys doubled.”

That's exactly what led to what Chiefs fans have taken to calling “The Run” on social media. The Titans doubled both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the play, leaving the left side of the field open.

“The defensive line is trying to sack him so if they make one miss on him or get out of their lane a bit, it’s over,” Reid said. “He’s got all this running space.”

On occasion, Mahomes scrambling out of the pocket also opens more of the field for shots downfield, such as his 60-yard touchdown strike to Sammy Watkins.

“For him to be able to decipher it, see it and then go and still keep his eyes downfield, giving guys a chance to get open,” Reid said. “That’s what happened with Sammy. He scrambled to the right and throws a 60-yard or whatever it was on a dime. He probably could’ve run that for a little bit too.”