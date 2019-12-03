Three Chiefs Legends Finalists for NFL 100 All-Time Team Defensive Backs, Specialists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs Hall of Fame safety Johnny Robinson is one of three of the team's ring of honor members named as finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Team as the league celebrates its first century.

Robinson is one of 14 finalists at the safety position. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July. He earned six AFL All-Star appearances, five first-team All-AFL recognition and a spot on the AFL All-Time team. In the first season after the NFL merger in 1970, Robinson led the league with a career-high 10 interceptions and earned both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

The Chiefs claim connections to two of the four nominees at kicker. Jan Stenerud spent 13 of his 19 NFL seasons with the Chiefs and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall in 1991. Another finalist, Morten Andersen, kicked for the Chiefs during the 2002-03 seasons. He went into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Stenerud earned six Pro Bowl honors and led the league in field goals three times. He retired as the all-time leader in field goals made in a career with 373, and he still ranks 15th all-time in most field goals made.

Jerrel Wilson is one of four finalists at punter. Wilson went into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1988. He still holds the record for leading the league in punting yards average in four different seasons in 1965, 1968 and 1972-73.

The Chiefs also share an association with one of the 16 finalists at cornerback. Darrelle Revis played five regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2017.

The winners named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team will be unveiled on the NFL on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. central time.