Tickets for AFC Championship Game Go on Sale Monday

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A limited quantity of tickets for the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend go on sale at noon, Monday, Jan. 13, the Chiefs announced shortly after their 51-31 victory over Houston punched their ticket for the contest.

While the public sale starts at noon, Jackson County taxpayers have access to a special allotment beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Tickets in this allotment must be purchased in person at one of two Arrowhead Stadium ticket offices. The main ticket office is located on the northwest side of the stadium between the Founder's Plaza and the HyVee Gate. A secondary ticket office is located at the CommunityAmerica Gate.

Taxpayers purchasing tickets must have a photo ID and and their 2018 or 2019 county property tax receipt. 

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.chiefs.com starting at noon. All tickets for the AFC Championship are mobile-only with a limit of six per purchaser. 

Verified resale tickets for the game are listed as low as $245 for a single ticket, according to Ticketmaster. That's lower than the cheapest ticket available for last year's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. At the same time last year, the lowest resale ticket price was $306.

The team did not reveal how many tickets remain available for sale. Season ticket members had an opportunity last month to reserve tickets for the game. Season ticket members also have an opportunity to purchase additional tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Parking passes are also available online with prepaid parking available for $50 through the team's online ticket office. Game day parking will be $60 cash only.

