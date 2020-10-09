When Will the Kansas City Chiefs Play the Buffalo Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football on October 15. Now, impacted by COVID-19, the game's kickoff is in question.

The Bills' Week 5 opponent is the Tennessee Titans, who have a full-on coronavirus outbreak and have disrupted the NFL schedule for multiple teams over the last two weeks. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL is planning to move this weekend's Bills vs. Titans game to Tuesday evening, as long as the Titans return no further positive COVID-19 tests.

If that game does kick off on Tuesday night, the Bills would then be scheduled to play two games in three days, with their game against the Chiefs scheduled for Thursday, which is obviously completely untenable for Buffalo.

Schefter says that, if the Bills and Titans play on Tuesday, the Chiefs' game against the Bills would be moved back to Sunday. So Chiefs vs. Bills kicks off on Sunday now?



Maybe.

The Titans' outbreak has routinely returned positive tests at a rate otherwise unseen in the NFL. If that trend continues, the league will have to find another solution to the Bills vs. Titans game and the Chiefs and Bills would return to their regularly scheduled Thursday Night Football slot. This would give the Bills an extra week of rest leading up to the game that the Chiefs would have to play just four days after facing off with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's the summary: If the Titans stop testing positive for COVID-19, they will play the Bills on Tuesday, and Chiefs vs. Bills will move from Thursday to Sunday of Week 6. If the Titans continue testing positive for COVID-19, the Bills will not play in Week 5 and the Chiefs and Bills will face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

It's complicated, convoluted, up-in-the-air, and very on-brand for a chaotic 2020 NFL season.