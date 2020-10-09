SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

When Will the Kansas City Chiefs Play the Buffalo Bills?

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football on October 15. Now, impacted by COVID-19, the game's kickoff is in question.

The Bills' Week 5 opponent is the Tennessee Titans, who have a full-on coronavirus outbreak and have disrupted the NFL schedule for multiple teams over the last two weeks. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL is planning to move this weekend's Bills vs. Titans game to Tuesday evening, as long as the Titans return no further positive COVID-19 tests.

If that game does kick off on Tuesday night, the Bills would then be scheduled to play two games in three days, with their game against the Chiefs scheduled for Thursday, which is obviously completely untenable for Buffalo.

Schefter says that, if the Bills and Titans play on Tuesday, the Chiefs' game against the Bills would be moved back to Sunday. So Chiefs vs. Bills kicks off on Sunday now?

Maybe.

The Titans' outbreak has routinely returned positive tests at a rate otherwise unseen in the NFL. If that trend continues, the league will have to find another solution to the Bills vs. Titans game and the Chiefs and Bills would return to their regularly scheduled Thursday Night Football slot. This would give the Bills an extra week of rest leading up to the game that the Chiefs would have to play just four days after facing off with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's the summary: If the Titans stop testing positive for COVID-19, they will play the Bills on Tuesday, and Chiefs vs. Bills will move from Thursday to Sunday of Week 6. If the Titans continue testing positive for COVID-19, the Bills will not play in Week 5 and the Chiefs and Bills will face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

It's complicated, convoluted, up-in-the-air, and very on-brand for a chaotic 2020 NFL season.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Promises Increase in Productivity Following Win Over Patriots

Since rushing for 134 yards a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s primary focus has shifted to complimenting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arm. Against the New England Patriots in Monday’s 26-10 win, Edwards-Helaire was able to do just that.

Joe Andrews

How the Chiefs' Secondary Went From Problem to Strength in Five Weeks

As usual starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is set to return from suspension this week, the Kansas City Chiefs have a different problem but the same question at the position they started the season with: Who do they play?

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-10 win over the New England Patriots?

Sam Hays

Jordan Ta'amu's Positive COVID-19 Test Triggers Protocol Activation for Kansas City Chiefs

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to activate their coronavirus protocols as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Joe Andrews

Positive COVID-19 Tests from Patriots, Raiders put Chiefs' Future in Question

A flurry of positive COVID-19 tests from the NFL world, including New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, could directly impact the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the coming weeks.

Joshua Brisco

Would Chris Jones Make the Defensive Line Better as an End?

As Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sat out Monday's game against the New England Patriots due to a groin injury, we saw the interior line duo of Mike Pennell and Derrick Nnadi raise the question, "Would Chris Jones make the defensive line better as an end?"

Tucker D. Franklin

Despite Early Success, Tyrann Mathieu Knows the Chiefs' Secondary Still Has Work To Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, specifically the secondary, had a great performance against the New England Patriots Monday, safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't ready to talk about how well the Chiefs' defensive backs have performed.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Release WR Marcus Kemp, Activate CB Bashaud Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly released wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who was re-signed by the Chiefs in August after suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the team's 2019 camp.

Joshua Brisco

Winning Ugly is Nothing New to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked like everything except itself in its 26-10 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes' Worst Day is Better Than Your Favorite Quarterback's Best Day

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in the first half of the Chiefs 26-10 win against the New England Patriots, he put together an average game by his standards in the second half. But it was still better than your favorite quarterback's best day.

Tucker D. Franklin