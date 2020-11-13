Assessing the Chiefs' First Half of the Season

While we've done plenty of looking ahead during the bye week, let's look back on the nine games the Kansas City Chiefs have played this year.

Sitting at 8-1 with wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, how have the Chiefs done in the first half of the season?

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker. In the episode, we give our first half impressions among other topics

Andy Reid did the same as he assessed his team in his pre-bye week press conference on Monday. He said there are several things he's enjoyed about his team on every facet of the game.

“I mean, listen, there’s things in all three phases that I’ve liked," Reid said. "Offensively, the compete, the spreading the ball around, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game, getting everybody involved in the game, the offensive line for filling in the blanks that they’ve had to fill in with people being injured and still playing at a high level.

On the other side of the ball, Reid was happy with his team's ability to adjust and their attitude.

"Defensively, I like our aggressiveness and toughness," Reid said. "We’re flexible with the schemes that we’ve got in according to different teams that we play. I think we’ve gotten better against the run game as we’ve gone forward. And yet, both sides of the ball, we’ve got all this room to improve."

After Week 9, the special teams were the Chiefs worst unit according to DVOA. Reid acknowledged that it was an area of concern but also gave it props for the positives they have done.

"Then, special teams, we’ve done a good job with our coverage teams and we’ve had a couple of nice plays in there," Reid said. "We got one back on us [Sunday], but we’ve had some good things that we’ve done there on special teams. So, again, with room to improve in all three areas.”

