Can the Chiefs Cover the Spread Against the Jets?

As the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the New York Jets approached, Vegas oddsmakers were tasked with figuring out the spread of the contest.

The proposed margin of victory, as of Thursday night, was set at 19.5-points, in favor of the Chiefs. So, I think it's fair to ask, can the Chiefs cover?

I preview the Chiefs and Jets game with Jets Country's Kristian Dyer on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker. We talk about the termoil in New York, Le'Veon Bell and how the Jets plan on stopping Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, the Chiefs opened as a 21-point favorites against the Jets and the spread topped out at 21.5 points. The spread was so large, it's only been handed out fewer than 12 times in NFL history. Since the books opened, the line has moved to 19.5.

This season, Kansas City is 5-2 against the spread while the Jets have a record of 1-6 against the spread.

I hesitate to hit take the over on this because it is such a large number, but New York has been abysmal this season. That being said, a big worry I would have with this bet would be if the Chiefs jump out to a huge lead in the first half and have starters sit late in the third or early in the fourth quarter.

If that were to happen, I think it would be tough for the Chiefs to hit a 20-point win, but I don't think it's impossible. Overall, I think I'll keep my money in my pocket for this one. Remember, bet the number, not the team.

