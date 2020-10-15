The Chiefs' Overall Offensive Talent Can't Overcome Poor Offensive Line Play

We are just five days away — or four, depending on if you want to count today or not — from the Kansas City Chiefs' road trip to Buffalo for a Monday game against the Bills but there are still plenty of questions surrounding the team following their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joins me to answer some questions from our Most Valuable Listeners and this one from Paula Jean stuck out to me.

"Will the skill players of the Chiefs’ (including Mahomes) strengths be enough to outweigh the loss of Kelechi Osemele and the rest of the poor O-Line play?"

It's a great question but the short answer is no.

Look, I wish that Patrick Mahomes' abilities were enough to compensate for a lack of a pocket or protection. We've seen him do it on several plays but to rely on him consistently to make a play without adequate protection is a bit absurd.

I feel like I've been repeating myself a lot when I say Clyde Edwards-Helaire's effectiveness relies on the offensive line. Without holes to run through, what is he supposed to do?

Tyreek Hill can get open deep down the field all he wants but if Mahomes has to worry about what's going on in front of him, he can't see what's happening downfield.

While as much as I wish the Chiefs could counterbalance the protection with talent, it's just not possible. Something serious needs to happen on the line for the Chiefs to restore their offensive success.

