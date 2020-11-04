Expect Run-Pass Options to Star This Week Against Carolina

Following two run-heavy performances against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to air the ball out versus the New York Jets unlike they've done this season.

While it's fun to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes sling the pill, could the Chiefs break out the running game against the Carolina Panthers this week?

That was the topic of today's Roughing the Kicker where Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle joined me to talk about the rushing attack and how it could be used in this contest.

Last week against the Jets, the Chiefs collected 50 total yards on the ground. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell were ineffective versus the Jets defensive front, which is ranked 10th in the league according to DVOA.

As for this week, the Chiefs will face the 25th ranked DVOA defense. The Panthers aren't strong in either phase of defense as Carolina is slotted as the 20th best pass defense and 26th rated run defense.

While passing the ball is certainly on the table, I would suspect a similar game plan to last week. Run-pass options will be firmly on the table and as Mahomes showed great decision making when it came to making his reads.

Kansas City showed offensive success with those types of plays but with Carolina's poor run defense, Mahomes could hand the ball off more and have his running backs shoulder the load.

