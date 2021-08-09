Familiarity Could Be the Deciding Factor in Chiefs’ Battle for Last Wide Receivers

Many want the Chiefs to go with all-new fresh blood, but proven special teams experience could end up giving the old faces an edge.

The top of the Chiefs' wide receiver depth chart seems to essentially be set in stone. Behind All-Pro Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman is poised to get a chance to prove himself in year three and Demarcus Robinson figures to be the third wideout overall. Behind that trio, though, things get interesting.

Byron Pringle makes the most sense to be the team's fourth wideout. His stats are far from impressive (12 and 13 receptions in 2019 and 2020, respectively) but he's filled in when needed. While Pringle isn't a mortal lock to make the final roster, the odds are certainly working in his favor.

Aside from Pringle, rookie Cornell Powell could (and should) break camp as one of the top five receivers on the roster. After a late breakout at Clemson as a fifth-year senior, he was drafted in the fifth round back on May 1. His combination of size, maturity and decent athleticism makes him an intriguing option. Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to project the wide receiver ranks beyond the possible listing of Hill, Hardman, Robinson, Pringle and Powell.

Former Cleveland Browns standout Antonio Callaway has gotten some buzz as an outside-looking-in roster candidate with some upside. The 24-year-old recorded 586 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2018, but he has just 109 yards since then. His ability to stretch the field and stress defenses vertically gives him a higher ceiling in the Chiefs' offense than his main competition: Marcus Kemp.

Kemp has just two regular season catches to his name as a member of the Chiefs. His impact in the receiving game has been extremely limited over the past few years. That's the main argument for someone like Callaway making the roster over him. On the other hand, if head coach Andy Reid chooses to keep six wideouts, he very well could opt for familiarity and team-specific experience over potential. Kemp fits that mold.

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub has at least some level of influence on Reid's roster decisions. Kemp has routinely proved his worth as an ace in that facet of the game. Callaway doesn't have that track record. On a Super Bowl contending team, that could be the difference between a roster spot and a practice squad invite.

Unlike the tight end position, one in which the Chiefs can take a risk and possibly see it pay off, going with Callaway over Kemp might not be the route the team wants to take. Sure, the former's verticality is a plus. Is keeping a depth receiver worth the trade-off of not having one of the team's best special teams players, though? Rolling with seven receivers isn't going to happen. Because of that, no matter how much talent Callaway has, it simply may not be quite enough.

