Chiefs Kingdom: It's OK to Lose a Game, the Sky Isn't Falling

Tucker D. Franklin

Yesterday will probably be a day to forget for Kansas City Chiefs fans as the visiting Las Vegas Raiders gave the home team their first loss of the season by a score of 40-32.

While there are many things to be upset about I think there is more to learn from in this loss than all the 13 consecutive wins put together.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote and I recap the game on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

When I was trying to think about what I wanted to write my column on, I had a hard time deciding on this topic. Of course, the offensive line was abysmal, so do I write about their performance? The secondary wasn't much better. For another week in a row, the Chiefs couldn't stop the run. Could that be something I could expand on?

Of course, all of these things are glaring problems the Chiefs are confronted with, but nothing was motivating me. I listened back through the podcast to get some juices flowing and there it was. 

"The Chiefs will learn more from this game than they did in the New England game," I said. Brilliant! 

As the old adage goes, you learn more in a loss than you do a win. Winning makes everything seem OK when in reality, things really haven't been. This game was a wakeup call and a much-needed one.

There hasn't been an undefeated champion since 1972 and there hasn't been a team go undefeated in the regular season since 2007, so thinking this was a realistic expectation in a 2020 season where you don't know when your next game is going to be was a pipe dream.

Good teams lose sometimes. You can't always be good and lucky but the Chiefs have had their fair share with both. On Sunday, they were neither. Thankfully, Kansas City no longer has the lingering pressure of the winning streak or the expectation of going undefeated.

Look, it really is OK to lose, but it's not OK to consistently lose but I don't expect that to be a problem. It's probably a good thing the Chiefs dropped a game this early in their Run It Back campaign. Maybe they'll play looser against Buffalo and fix all their mistakes. 

I just wish they didn't lose to the Raiders. 

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

