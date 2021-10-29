Chiefs’ Game vs. Giants Will Bring Team’s Adjustments Under the Spotlight

The Chiefs claim to be clearing things up, but only time will tell if those words translate to on-field actions.

Patrick Mahomes was right: Before the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles this season, everything was rainbows and flowers.

Going to three consecutive AFC Championship Games and back-to-back Super Bowls — winning one of them — will give off that effect. Now, seven games into the 2021 season, the Chiefs find themselves below .500 and are struggling to create any positive momentum whatsoever. A Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants looms and if there was ever an opportunity for Kansas City to show the world what it has been working on, this would be it.

The Giants, fresh off a win over the slumping Carolina Panthers, are 2-5 on the season. On the surface, some will point to the Chiefs' 3-4 record and argue that there isn't much of a gap between these two squads. On the contrary, the difference between Joe Judge's unit and Andy Reid's is that Judge is a second-year head coach looking to get his troops on the same page so they can be competitive. Reid is a championship-winning coach looking to get his troops on the same page so they can make another deep playoff run.

It's easier said than done, though. The Chiefs have struggled on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, getting blown out in two of their last three contests. A convincing win over the Washington Football Team sandwiched between those brutal losses didn't turn out to be so convincing after all, and now the Chiefs are back to the drawing board. Patricia Traina of Giants Country joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to preview the upcoming Monday Night Football battle.

In our conversation, Patricia mentioned some potential plans of attack for the Giants against the Chiefs. Offensively, she anticipates that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will continue to exercise the short-passing game and put quarterback Daniel Jones in positions to succeed. Jones has had issues with turnovers in the past, but he didn't throw a single interception in the victory against the Panthers after tossing three the week before. With some key players potentially out on Monday, the Giants may keep things simple in an effort to keep the explosive Chiefs' offense off the field.

You read that right — the Chiefs' offense is still explosive, but only when it isn't getting in its own way. Defenses that sag off in coverage and essentially cater to the Chiefs often struggle. This season, opposing units are not only refusing to blitz Mahomes and company, but they're getting physical with stars like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They're even pressing ancillary options such as Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, who struggle to win in one-on-one situations. Patricia describes the Giants' defense as one that doesn't play with a ton of physicality near the line of scrimmage, so that could be an advantage for the Chiefs.

Some main problems with the Chiefs this season on offense have been taking what the defense gives them and not turning over the ball. Defensively, stopping explosive plays and playing fundamental football have been glaring issues. Luckily, the Giants' full complement of weapons likely won't be active on Monday and their defensive strategy and personnel play right into the Chiefs' hand. Again, if there was ever an opportunity for a "get-right" game, it would be this one.

The Chiefs will have to earn it, though. No win in the NFL is guaranteed, regardless of how talented a team is. Reid and his group should know that better than anyone at this point. With that said, matchups in Week 8 are favorable. The Chiefs have preached waking up, looking themselves in the mirror and making adjustments, and Monday night will tell whether those words can turn into tangible actions.

