Who is Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Competition For MVP?

As the midway point of the season has come and gone, the conversation for NFL's Most Valuable Player is heating up.

With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the conversation for the award, let's take a look at other players that could be in contention for the MVP.



Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker to break down the MVP race this season and assess Mahomes' chances of bringing home the second regular-season MVP award of his career.

With 2,687 yards, 25 touchdowns and one interception through nine games, Mahomes hasn't missed a step since his first season as the starter in 2018.

Here are some other guys that could challenge Kansas City's gunslinger for the MVP.

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson has been given the keys to the Seahawks offense this season as he's tallied 2,541 passing yards and 28 touchdowns getting Seattle off to a 6-2 start. Despite the impressive passing numbers, Wilson has turned the ball over a fair amount. The 31-year-old quarterback has eight interceptions and three fumbles on the year, which could drop his stock as an MVP candidate.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers deserves more buzz than he's getting as the Packers' signal-caller has put Green Bay in a prime position to return to the NFC title game this year. Rodgers has collected 2,253 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. His numbers are closest to Mahomes and Rodgers veteran ability could make him the biggest threat to a Mahomes MVP.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

While it seemed Allen's MVP campaign was "dead" after playing the Chiefs, Allen has seemingly resurrected it after a strong performance against the Seahawks. The 24-year-old has 2,587 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Vegas odds from Bovada have Allen at +950 odds to take home the MVP. While it's a long shot, a strong second half from the Buffalo gunslinger could put him more predominantly in the conversation.

