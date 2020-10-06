SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes' Worst Day is Better Than Your Favorite Quarterback's Best Day

Tucker D. Franklin

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in the first half of the Chiefs 26-10 win against the New England Patriots, he put together an average game by his standards in the second half. But it was still better than your favorite quarterback's best day.

It's not often that Kansas City's prodigal son is off his game. It's a reminder that he is human but as the saying goes, "your team with Patrick Mahomes not playing well, is better than your team not having Patrick Mahomes."

I talk about this and much more with Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker where we recap the Chiefs' less than stellar win.

When the game was over and I looked at Mahomes' final line for the game I was surprised. His 236 passing yards, 65.5 completion percentage, two touchdown, no interception stat line made me raise an eyebrow and let out an audible "huh!"

If Brian Hoyer or Jared Stidham would've put out those numbers than we would be talking about how well the backup played. 

If Mitch Trubisky trotted out onto Soldier Field and put up numbers like that, the jokes about the Bears taking him over Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft might slow.

If Drew Lock throws for 236 yards (which he only did once last season), he would be hailed as the next John Elway.

If Lamar Jackson completed 65.5% of his passes while throwing for 236 yards — which he's only done three times in his 35 game career — we wouldn't stop hearing about it.

But this is average for Mahomes. 

His level of expectation is nowhere near the levels of Lock or Trubisky and I understand that. Mahomes is an MVP contender year in and year out and we expect that level each game, and rightfully so. But look at where the expectations have come from.

Gone are the days of Elvis Grbac and Brodie Croyle. Forgotten are the plays of Damon Huard and Brady Quinn. Expectations went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs.

I'm glad this is where the Chiefs are but it's important to put Mahomes numbers in perspective and appreciate what they have. It wasn't long ago that a 236 yard, two-touchdown game would've been a highlight for a Chiefs quarterback. 

Just remember when the Chiefs are winning by, say, 16 but Mahomes hasn't played his best, his worse day is better than a lot of quarterback's best days.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Ta'amu's Positive COVID-19 Test Triggers Protocol Activation for Kansas City Chiefs

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to activate their coronavirus protocols as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Joe Andrews

Winning Ugly is Nothing New to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked like everything except itself in its 26-10 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2018 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The Arrowhead Roundtable has reconvened to give its predictions for the contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Defense Forces 4 Turnovers in 26-10 Win Against the Patriots

After a lackluster first half, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense saved an anemic offense by forcing four New England Patriots’ turnovers in a 26-10 win as the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to start the season 4-0 in four-straight seasons.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs DEs Frank Clark, Taco Charlton Record Noteworthy Sacks in 26-10 Win Over Patriots

Former Michigan teammates Frank Clark and Taco Charlton recorded a pair of noteworthy sacks in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-10 win over the Patriots on Monday.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs' Second-Half Defense Proves Vital in 26-10 Win Over Patriots

Three second-half takeaways highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-10 win over the New England Patriots at on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have announced their inactive players ahead of Monday night's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Much Does Patriots Backup QB Brian Hoyer Change the Chiefs' Game Plan?

With New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton out for tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote break down the Chiefs' game plan facing with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Tucker D. Franklin

How To Watch New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

For the first time since 2001, the Kansas City Chiefs will face a Tom Brady-less New England Patriots team on Monday. The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium after a two-game road trip to host the Patriots for their second home game of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Monday in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays