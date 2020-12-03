SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Stefen Wisniewski Could Be What the Chiefs Are Missing

Tucker D. Franklin

When the Kansas City Chiefs made the move to sign free-agent offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad after he was released from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs got one piece closer to the championship puzzle. 

With Kansas City's interior offensive line struggling, whose place could Wisniewski take along the offensive line if he returns to the Chiefs' active roster, 

That's one of many questions we answer on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast with Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson and Jordan Foote.

We've already seen what Wisniewski can do in replacement of Wylie and there's nothing to think he won't do the same.

This season, Andrew Wylie has an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 57.6, a pass-blocking grade of 60.7 and a run-blocking grade of 56.8. Wylie is the lowest-rated starting lineman on the Chiefs this season.

Wylie's grade has dipped 9.8 points from a year ago

Additionally, Wylie is ranked 60 out of 86 eligible guards in terms of PFF grade. Wylie has clearly been the Chiefs' weakest link on the line this season.

Wisniewski has only played in one game this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers as he was sidelined with a pectoral injury and placed on the injured reserve. Last season for the Chiefs, Wisniewski took 210 snaps in 11 regular-season games at guard. He started the final five games for Kansas City on the way to their Super Bowl victory.

In fact, the bulk of Wisniewski's snaps came in replacement of Wylie. Wisniewski was signed on Week 6 of last season and saw little playing time in his first two months. An injury to Wylie in Week 15 led to Wisniewski's call up to the starting role. He retained the spot even after Wylie returned. and that should be the same this year. 

Wylie has been underwhelming along with the majority of the interior offensive line as a whole and they need a shake-up. Nick Allegretti has been a nice change of pace as the second-year guard out of Illinois has recorded a 70.5 PFF grade and ranks 18th in the league for guards. Wisniewski's presence could add something that the Chiefs are missing up front.

The 10-year veteran recorded the fourth-highest postseason pass-blocking grade among guards last season and was Kansas City's top-graded interior offensive lineman in terms of overall and pass blocking grades.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes and the Misunderstanding of Data

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best, and everyone knows it. No grades can change that.

jacobharris

Chiefs Defense Contains Tom Brady's Buccaneers Well Enough for the Win

Coming off a last-minute win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defense did its best to tune out any noise surrounding its performance, according to safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Joe Andrews

Who Would Be the Chiefs' Emergency Backup Quarterback?

Last Sunday, the Denver Broncos were forced to take the field against the New Orleans Saints without an active quarterback because of COVID-19 protocols. That brought up the question, what would the Kansas City Chiefs do if they were put in the same situation?

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Sam Hays

Patrick Mahomes Gets Signature Shoe with adidas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up unique achievements in his young career, now including a signature adidas Ultra Boost shoe, available on December 9.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill's Career Season Isn't a Surprise to Andy Reid

It's not just Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is having a great year, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having one of the best years of his career as well.

Tucker D. Franklin

Not Just 'a No. 1' — Tyreek Hill is the Best Receiver in Football

Tyreek Hill's speed can occasionally overshadow the rest of his game. On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, everything was on full display.

Jordan Foote

How Do the Chiefs Finish the Season With Five Games Left?

With the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Chiefs captured their tenth win for the sixth-straight season. With only five games to go, how does Kansas City fair in its final slate with playoff position on the line?

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyreek Hill Dominated in Single-Coverage Situations Against Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 27-24 Victory Over the Buccaneers

The highly-anticipated quarterback matchup of Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes lived up to its billing as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin