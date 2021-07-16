The Chiefs Probably Shouldn't Trade for N'Keal Harry

Even at the cost of a late-round pick, it may not be worth it for the Chiefs to crowd their receiver room with a player who won't make a big difference.

While the Kansas City Chiefs should constantly be trying to improve their roster, they don't have to pursue every available player. Some simply won't be great fits, and that likely applies to New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry.

Harry, a first-round pick in 2018, was recently lumped into leaguewide trade rumors after a request by his agent. New England is working with Harry and his representation to find him a new home. As a result, many have brought up the Chiefs as a potential destination for the disgruntled wideout.

The situation isn't that cut-and-dry, though.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Harry's value right now is approximately a conditional sixth-round pick. That certainly isn't a steep price for a young receiver. With that said, Fowler also added that a "speed-and-precision offense" is probably not an ideal one for Harry. Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to elaborate on that report.

In college, Harry was an impressive athlete. He overpowered his opponents. That isn't the case anymore. While his frame (6'4", 225 pounds) remains elite for an outside receiver, he's very limited overall. As a professional, Harry struggles against press coverage and isn't a good enough route runner to make up for a lack of short-area quickness. He has strengths, but they aren't meant for just any offense.

Harry could offer some intrigue in a scheme that complements his profile (think DK Metcalf with the Seahawks, albeit to a lesser degree). Red zone targets and contested-catch opportunities may be exactly what he needs. The Chiefs rely on both speed and precision — what about their situation paints the picture of an offense best suited for Harry?

Here's another question worth considering: Would Harry even get a fair chance in Kansas City? It's difficult to envision him taking snaps from Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, or possibly even Byron Pringle. Cornell Powell also factors into the Chiefs' picture at wide receiver. The room is already crowded with guys who need to prove themselves this season.

It's been a bumpy ride for Harry thus far. Part of that is due to an offense that doesn't match his skill set. Perhaps his sophomore campaign was doomed from the start because of a quarterback that doesn't attack the field vertically anymore. At the end of the day, though, a large chunk of the blame falls on Harry as a player.

Would flipping a 2022 sixth- or seventh-round pick for a young receiver be a terrible decision by the Chiefs? Of course not. There's a remote possibility that Harry adds another element of verticality to the offense. On the other hand, he could also get lost in the shuffle and the depth chart.

If the Chiefs were to add another wide receiver, it should be a proven commodity. If Harry were traded, it would ideally be to a team that gives him ample opportunities to be himself. While a trade might seem interesting, it's probably best for both parties (especially Harry, who needs to land in a perfect spot) that it doesn't manifest itself as the offseason moves along.

Read More: Ranking the Greatest Threats to the Chiefs in the AFC

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.