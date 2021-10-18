    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    The Chiefs’ Defensive Line Group Is About to Get Interesting

    When Chris Jones comes back from injury, the Chiefs will have some decisions to make along the front four.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Heading into the 2021 season, many viewed the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line as a group that could be a strength for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The transition of Chris Jones from a full-time defensive tackle to more of a hybrid role and the addition of Jarran Reed left plenty of optimism surrounding a group that struggled to generate consistent pressure in 2020. Through six games, the results have been underwhelming.

    Jones' season can best be summed up as a mixed bag. He's flashed greatness at some times and looked lost on others. He's also currently battling a wrist injury that has held him out of the Chiefs' past two games. The star opposite him, Frank Clark, has missed time due to hamstring injuries. The Reed signing has yet to pan out.

    When Jones returns, things are going to get interesting. It isn't time to completely pull the plug on any experiments nor go all-in on any others, but decisions will need to be made in regards to how snaps are distributed. Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about how recent developments impact the Chiefs' front four.

    Mike Danna, the Chiefs' 2020 fifth-round pick, was merely a decent role player in his rookie season. He displayed the ability to set a quality edge against the run and perhaps even luck into a rare pressure or sack as a pass-rusher. In 2021, though, things have been different. Danna appears to be quicker, yet he packs a bit more of a punch. His understanding of Spagnuolo's scheme is better. His motor still runs as hot as ever, and he's done a solid job filling in where the Chiefs have needed him to.

    Additionally, Clark had five pressures two weeks ago against the Bills and stood out a few times against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. If he's finally healthy and locked in, that changes the equation for the Chiefs' defense. In that scenario, Clark is a top-two defensive lineman on the team and is far from the player he's been for difficult stretches during his tenure in Kansas City.

    Even Reed and nose tackle Derrick Nnadi played a role in working against Washington's banged-up line. Second-year man Tershawn Wharton recorded the first interception of his career. Rookie Joshua Kaindoh may add high-upside depth once he returns from an ankle injury at some point this season, too.

    A single player improving his level of play isn't going to save the Chiefs' defense. On the other hand, if Danna can continue to play fundamentally sound football, Clark is able to stay healthy, the interior provides an uptick in pressure and Jones returns soon, there's a path to improvement. That's a theme for the defense as a whole: progress across the board. If the entire defensive line comes together as a collective unit instead of boasting sporadic breakouts from individual players, things may begin to look up for the Chiefs long-term.

    For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

    Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

    Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) drops back to pass under pressure. From. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs’ Defensive Line Group Is About to Get Interesting

    1 minute ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) is shoved out of bounds after making a catch by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Tyrann Mathieu on Teammates: ‘We Can Be a Championship Defense'

    18 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes on Huge Second-Half: ‘The Guys Kept Believing in Me'

    19 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the game against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Praises Chiefs’ Adjustments in ‘Game of Two Tales’ vs. Washington

    20 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

    19 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Washington With Injury

    22 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and running back Darrel Williams (31) after his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs at Washington Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    Oct 17, 2021
    Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs at Washington Preview and Predictions

    Oct 17, 2021