"They kicked our ass."

That's a concise statement from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, yet it remains accurate.

In their Week 1 matchup down in Glendale, the Kansas City Chiefs thrived on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy's unit totaled 488 net yards and gained a first down on a staggering 50% of its plays. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's group allowed just a single score heading into a garbage-time fourth quarter and held the dynamic Murray to just 193 passing yards and five attempts for 29 yards on the ground.

It was a somewhat unlikely performance by Kansas City, a team that is adjusting to new personnel at important positions such as wide receiver, defensive end, safety and cornerback. There was supposed to be a learning curve — and there still might be one — but if Sunday's opening game was any indication, the bumpy ride the Chiefs are in for according to many may not turn out to be that bumpy. The new era of Chiefs football got off to a fantastic start.

All game long, the Chiefs' famous duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was in peak form. Kansas City's running game, consisting of multiple contributors such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco, was quite productive. JuJu Smith-Schuster, in his first game as a Chief, hauled in six passes for 79 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, newcomers in their own respective rights, both made impactful plays at different points during the game. Andy Reid even got Edwards-Helaire involved in the passing game, something media and fans alike have been looking for in recent years. Offensively, it was as if the Chiefs didn't miss a beat. They may even be better in some areas now than in the past.

Defensively, despite seeing multiple key pieces depart via free age agency, Spagnuolo's unit had multiple major contributors who weren't on the team a year ago step up in Arizona. Rookie George Karlaftis and recent signing Carlos Dunlap produced up front and on the back end, rookies Trent McDuffie (until his injury) and Jaylen Watson (despite giving up a touchdown) stood out in major ways. It was a noteworthy first game for many players in a Kansas City uniform, and several of them are years away from their athletic primes. The Chiefs are constructing something young that should last for a while, and Week 1 was the first step towards proving that.

Tasked with preparing on a short week for a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the first significant test for the Chiefs' 2022 squad is coming soon. The Cardinals were undoubtedly a good first opponent to face, but they were also banged up and don't project to be as serious of contenders as LA can possibly be in 2022. With early bragging rights in the AFC West on the line and the home crowd ready to roll for the first time this regular season, the Chiefs' new era is just getting off the ground. Following a big win to kick things off, there's a chance that Kansas City ascends to new heights later this week.

Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report joined me on Monday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk all things related to the Chiefs' Week 1 victory. For additional thoughts and commentary on that, check out the full episode below.

