SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Three Things the Chiefs Need To Do To Secure Win in Las Vegas

Tucker D. Franklin

Eyes all over the world will be fixated on Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to the "Death Star" to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in their new home.

RaiderMaven's Hondo Carpenter joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to preview the teams' second matchup of the season and talk about the storylines heading into this renewed rivalry.

Here are three things the Chiefs need to do to secure a victory and restore order in the AFC West.

1. Test negative for COVID-19.

Las Vegas has been struggling with COVID-19 since the beginning of the season and luckily the Chiefs haven't had too much to deal with. It looks like Mecole Hardman won't be back but high-risk close contacts Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin and Mitchell Schwartz were all able to be activated off the list. While the Raiders have the majority of their starting defense on the list due to high-risk close contact, they could still be eligible for the game. For the Chiefs to be able to beat the Raiders, they're going to need everybody, especially on the offensive line. Staying free of the COVID list should be priority No. 1 for the team going forward for the rest of the season.

2. Don't forget how to play football in the thrid quarter.

We've seen this several times this season where the Chiefs offense hits a lull in the third quarter. Now, it could be because of halftime adjustments from opposing defenses and it taking a little bit for Kansas City to adjust themselves, but that can't happen on Sunday night. The Chiefs have to consistently score if they want to assert their dominance not only in the AFC West but in the NFL. A whole lot of eyes will be on this game and if Kansas City goes and lays an egg in the second half like they did last time around, it won't be pretty for Chiefs Kingdom.

3. Communicate better on defense.

As we saw in the last matchup, the secondary seem to not be on the same page sometimes. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took the blame for the big plays after the game, saying some of the schemes they were in at times were not the right calls. I don't expect that to be a problem this time. Kansas City knows what they're getting in to and when the bright lights are on, it's not often the Chiefs don't show up. The defense has plenty of motivation to right their wrongs from the last meeting.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Mock Draft: Midseason Edition

At the midway point of the 2020 season, let's take a look ahead to next spring for an early, early look at a few potential 2021 mock drafts for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sam Hays

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the first time to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for the second time this season as the Chiefs look to avenge their 40-32 loss suffered earlier this year.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Stresses Preparation Ahead of Rematch with Raiders

Patrick Mahomes has never lost twice to the same AFC West opponent in his three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He'll try to keep that streak alive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

DeAndre Baker's Signing Adds Depth At Cornerback, Which Never Hurts

As reported Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to add former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. The deal isn't going to break any records or draw lots of national media attention but it will help the Chiefs down the stretch in one department: depth.

Tucker D. Franklin

Former Giants CB DeAndre Baker is Exactly Brett Veach's Type

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, and if you know anything about Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, that should come as no surprise.

ConnerChristopherson

The Chiefs and Raiders Rivalry is Alive and Well

Just as we thought the Kansas City Chiefs were going to steamroll their way through the AFC West for another year and take an unblemished divisional record into the playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has had one of the league's most tumultuous offseasons. Now, it is reportedly culminating in a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster.

Joshua Brisco

Clark Hunt Discusses Extensions of Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt's decision to bring Andy Reid to Kansas City in 2013 is paying off once again. On Monday, the Chiefs extended the contracts of Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joe Andrews

Andy Reid Has the Chiefs Primed for a Post-Bye Week Statement Game

Andy Reid one of the best head coaches ever, and his record coming off a bye week is historically great. The Chiefs should benefit from that this Sunday.

Jordan Foote

Raiders Victory Lap 'Not Our Style,' Says Andy Reid

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 11, the Raiders reportedly did something that got under the skin of Chiefs Kingdom — and apparently head coach Andy Reid.

Tucker D. Franklin