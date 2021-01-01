Three Things To Watch For in Week 17

What to expect in the Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The first time the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers met this season was back in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Now in Week 17, the Chiefs and Chargers meet for the second time this year but this meeting will look a bit different than the first.

Charger Report's Fernando Ramirez joins me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker do discuss Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's rise to notoriety and our expectations for Sunday's game.

While Kansas City plans to sit its starters, Los Angeles is dealing with a multitude of injuries. Win or lose, it means nothing for the Chiefs so instead of giving three keys to a win, here are three things to look for in the game.

1. How the young players perform.

It's been a strange year and a part of that year included no preseason workouts, an abbreviated training camp and no preseason games for the rookies. This game is a good opportunity to play young players and get them some valuable game experience. Willie Gay Jr. should see an increased role at linebacker this week as Mike Danna readies to make his first NFL start. Tershawn Wharton should see several snaps as we can see what he is made of heading into the postseason.

2. Guys looking for spots next season.

From DeAndre Baker to BoPete Keyes, the secondary is filled with guys vying for spots on next year's team. With L'Jarius Sneed's stock rising and Bashaud Breeland's contract expiring, a good game from Baker, Keyes or Fenton could convince the front office to pass on Breeland and invest in one of them. Other guys up for contracts next year include linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and defensive lineman Khalen Saunders. Expect these guys to get significant snaps as the Chiefs look to see what they have.

3. Who plays on the offense.

Is Martinas Rankin real or is he just a figment of our imagination? Sunday's game will be a good test to see how deep the Chiefs offensive line really is. With injuries all across the offensive front, getting the backups in will give the already hurting line rest but give us an extended look at the reserves. Can other wide receivers outside of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman show they can add value to the offense? Demarcus Robinson is in a contract year and Byron Pringle is lobbying for a spot on the roster. These two could see a lot of snaps this weekend. What Robinson and Pringe do with those reps could dictate how Kansas City approaches the position moving forward.

