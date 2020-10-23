SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Three Ways the Chiefs Can Ensure Their Dominance Over Denver

Tucker D. Franklin

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos, they will be looking to extend their streak of nine-straight wins over their AFC West rival.

With snow in the forecast for the second time in as many meetings, the Chiefs will attempt to tighten their grip on the divisional title with a win in Denver on Sunday.

Mile High Huddle's Chad Jensen joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to breakdown the upcoming matchup and give his prediction on the game. We talk about quarterback Drew Lock's attitude towards these games, the running back situation and the Broncos' defense ahead of the contest.

With Kansas City's dominance against Denver since 2015, I don't think they need my help with game planning, but here are my three keys for a Chiefs win. 

1. Steady pass rush

We saw against the Buffalo Bills what a good pass rush can do. With Drew Lock in the backfield, it'll be important to get pressure on the young quarterback and force him to make errors on his own. We saw a couple of errant throws in last week's game against the New England Patriots result in interceptions and getting pressure on Lock will more than likely result in the same this week.

2. Special teams

The special teams unit has been abysmal this season. Kicker Harrison Butker has missed four extra-point attempts in six weeks and there hasn't been great coverage on punt or kickoff teams. Not to mention the lack of decent returns from Mecole Hardman. Special teams is one of the areas the Chiefs need to improve in if they're going to have a commanding win against the Broncos and be steady for the long term.

3. Offensive domination

While snow is in the forecast for Sunday's game, we might see more of the Chiefs offense against Buffalo than their offense against Baltimore. Whatever gets the job done, the Chiefs need to dominate on offense early and take the Broncos out of the game by scoring just about every time they touch the ball. With Kansas City's defense and Denver's inconsistency on offense, a shootout benefits the Chiefs.

