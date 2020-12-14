Forget Best Tight End, Travis Kelce is the Best Receiver in the League

The conversation around Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been about if he's the best tight end in the game, but now it's time to ask if he's the best pass-catcher in the league.

While much of the conversation around Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been about whether or not he is the best tight end in the league, it might be time to broaden the conversation.

With his 136 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Kelce now sits atop the NFL leaderboard for receiving yards in 2020. With his position on the list, is it time to say Kelce is the best receiver in the game?

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-27 victory over the Dolphins and break down Kelce's performance and how he ranks among other pass catchers.

With three games remaining in the season, Kelce is narrowing in on being the first tight end ever to lead the league in receiving yards. On top of that, Kelce only needs 127 yards to set the single-season receiving yards record for a tight end.

This season, Kelce has recorded over 100 receiving yards in six games, tied for the most by any receiver this year and tied for most in a single season in franchise history. His game on Sunday was his 25th career 100-yard game, putting him one shy of tying Pro Football Hall of Famer and fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez (26) for the most in team history.

Kelce has also been incredibly consistent. The 31-year-old has logged a reception in 108 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in team history behind Gonzalez's 131. Kelce is tied for the fifth-longest active reception streak in the NFL.

Outside of the stats, Kelce has been there when the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs him the most. It seems every time Kansas City needs a spark, whether it's a first down or a momentum-building gain, Kelce is the guy Mahomes turns to.

On his current pace, Kelce is set to finish the season with 109 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

If Kelce was listed as a wide receiver, there would be no question he's been the best receiver in the league this season. So what's stopping that conversation from taking place? His positional designation?

According to Pro Football Focus, Kelce's receiving grade of 92.8 is the best of all wide receivers and tight ends. His overall grade of 93 tops all wide receivers and tight ends as well.

Travis Kelce is establishing himself as an all-time great through his remarkable consistency at a borderline-impossible peak. He's already, clearly, the best tight end in the league. At this point, though, that praise isn't high enough.

His box score stats and advanced grades support the argument. Simply watching any Chiefs game makes the case just as firmly. By any metric, Kelce is automatic, a matchup nightmare, and ruthlessly consistent. Who else would you rather have Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to? I'll take Kelce over anybody.

