SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me to discuss these players and what they have excelled at this season.

 LT Eric Fisher

The Chiefs left tackle has been their best offensive lineman this season. Fisher has a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.3 and has run and pass blocking grades of 75.6. When there have been problems arise on the offensive line, it hasn't been Fisher who is creating the problems. The 29-year-old is having one of the best years of his career and has possibly extended his time with the team that took him first overall in 2013.  

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson has stepped up in the absence of Sammy Watkins. Robinson's ability to work with Patrick Mahomes when he scrambles is what has made the 26-year-old so effective this year. After returning on a one-year deal, Robinson has hauled in 21 catches for 220 yards and two scores this season. With the wide receiver in a contract year, his production for the rest of the year could dictate the market for him in 2021.

DT Tershawn Wharton

Who would have thought an undrafted free agent from Missouri S&T would be one of the Chiefs' main defensive linemen? Wharton gained a lot of praise out of training camp and has shown he deserved it since the first game of the season. Wharton has received more playing time with injuries along the defensive front and has even taken the place of Mike Pennel. According to PFF, he has the fourth-best defensive grade in Kansas City and has shown his best in the run-stopping game.

CB Rashad Fenton

In a small sample size last season, Fenton played well. As the season began this year, the 23-year-old was thrust into a starting role with Bashaud Breeland out with a suspension. He's been able to increase his role as Breeland has returned from suspension and has continued to play well. Fenton's 71.9 PFF grade is good enough for 18th-best in the league at his position and his 75.1 coverage grade is the best on the team. 

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joshua Brisco

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10. Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Continues Paving a Path of Greatness

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his second NFL MVP award in three seasons, but is his greatness already underappreciated?

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Nine Weeks of Action?

Nine weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Assessing the Chiefs' First Half of the Season

While we've done plenty of looking ahead during the bye week, let's look back on the nine games the Kansas City Chiefs have played this year. Sitting at 8-1 with wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, how have the Chiefs done in the first half of the season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Hoping Bye Week Can Help With Injury Woes

As the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into their Week 10 bye week with a win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is hoping his players and staff can use this time to prepare and get right for the second half of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Free Agents That Could Help the Chiefs On the Defensive Line

With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive end Taco Charlton is the latest to go down with an injury and with fellow defensive end Alex Okafor dealing with constant hamstring issues, the Chiefs are faced with depleted depth all across the defensive front. So what should be the Chiefs' do to address the issue?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Mecole Hardman on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Tucker D. Franklin