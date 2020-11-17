Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me to discuss these players and what they have excelled at this season.

LT Eric Fisher

The Chiefs left tackle has been their best offensive lineman this season. Fisher has a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.3 and has run and pass blocking grades of 75.6. When there have been problems arise on the offensive line, it hasn't been Fisher who is creating the problems. The 29-year-old is having one of the best years of his career and has possibly extended his time with the team that took him first overall in 2013.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson has stepped up in the absence of Sammy Watkins. Robinson's ability to work with Patrick Mahomes when he scrambles is what has made the 26-year-old so effective this year. After returning on a one-year deal, Robinson has hauled in 21 catches for 220 yards and two scores this season. With the wide receiver in a contract year, his production for the rest of the year could dictate the market for him in 2021.

DT Tershawn Wharton

Who would have thought an undrafted free agent from Missouri S & T would be one of the Chiefs' main defensive linemen? Wharton gained a lot of praise out of training camp and has shown he deserved it since the first game of the season. Wharton has received more playing time with injuries along the defensive front and has even taken the place of Mike Pennel. According to PFF, he has the fourth-best defensive grade in Kansas City and has shown his best in the run-stopping game.

CB Rashad Fenton

In a small sample size last season, Fenton played well. As the season began this year, the 23-year-old was thrust into a starting role with Bashaud Breeland out with a suspension. He's been able to increase his role as Breeland has returned from suspension and has continued to play well. Fenton's 71.9 PFF grade is good enough for 18th-best in the league at his position and his 75.1 coverage grade is the best on the team.

