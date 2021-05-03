ESPN Draft Expert Questions Colts' Draft Class

With six selections in the NFL Draft, the Colts grabbed a couple of high-end players, but ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. questioned the haul by Chris Ballard in his post-draft grades.

In a draft class that NFL Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. called "the most intriguing," the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard made six selections, adding some - well - intriguing talent to the roster.

Grabbing guys like Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Sam Ehlinger, Kylen Granson and more builds depth for the Colts, not only for 2021, but beyond.

However, when handing out his draft grades, Kiper Jr. was not too thrilled with the Colts' draft class, giving the Colts a C+, which was the lowest grade handed out in the AFC South.

Top needs: OT, DE, CB With the big offseason acquisition of Carson Wentz, the Colts addressed their quarterback situation with the guy they hope will be there for years to come. The spot they haven't replaced, though, is the one left by retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and so I thought they'd certainly take a tackle with one of their first two picks. It's a deep class of tackles, and there were good players on the board in Round 2. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard went defensive end for his first two picks. Does this mean All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is going to kick out to tackle? It wouldn't surprise me. As for who they did take, Kwity Paye (21) has tremendous upside if he can turn his traits into production. He created pressure at Michigan, but he only had 11.5 sacks in four seasons. Dayo Odeyingbo (54) went a little high based on my rankings, simply because he tore his Achilles in January and almost certainly won't make a major impact as a rookie. I might look silly when we do re-grades in a few years, but I don't think teams should take redshirt players in Round 2. I also question Indy's Day 3 haul. Tight end Kylen Granson (127) was a reach in Round 4, while Sam Ehlinger (218) is my 11th-ranked quarterback, and the Colts took him one year after taking Jacob Eason in Round 4. So I don't love this class, because of the risk with Paye and Odeyingbo, both of whom have big question marks, and because of the lack of Day 3 values.

Kiper Jr. is right that the Colts haven't quite addressed left tackle, at least from the vantage point of draftniks and the fan base. However, as I've stated before, I truly believe Ballard and the Colts believe strongly in Sam Tevi, and could even find themselves in the envious position of adding former Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who was cut Monday morning by the Bears and has a relationship with current Colts' OL Coach Chris Strausser. Aside from not addressing left tackle early in the draft, the Colts did the right thing by throwing as much capital at pass rusher as possible, grabbing Paye and Odenyingbo to solidify the defensive line moving forward.

I do not agree with Kiper Jr's stance on the Day 3 haul. Granson has the size, speed, and production that provides a perfect fit to Reich's system, replacing Trey Burton perfectly moving forward at a cheap price.

Though Ehlinger wasn't a QB I identified as a fit, I figured the Colts would seriously consider a QB on Day 3. His intangibles, toughness, and run-pass abilities make sense though as a developmental QB that could push Jacob Eason in a year or two.

As for Will Fries, I'm a big fan of the pick, considering his OL versatility and his lengthy starting experience.

It wasn't the draft many fans envisioned after the Paye selection, but the Colts identified guys that they liked and went after them. I think the C+ grade will look much, much different in a few years.

