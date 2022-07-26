Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles on the Interior Defensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts have made a new hire at defensive coordinator, as they have agreed to terms with long time coach Gus Bradley. In this series for the site, I will be defining some important terms and roles for this defense to give you all a better understanding of them when they pop up in future articles.

The next set of articles for this series will be diving into each position group to break down the different roles and responsibilities of the group of players. Kicking off this run of articles is the interior defensive line.

While this group won't see a major change overall, the style of their play will certainly be adjusted going forward. Today, we will be jumping into the different fronts/techniques for these interior players while also highlighting what each position will be asked to do.

Defensive Line Gaps

Prior to jumping into the meat of this article, it is important to define some terms. We all hear the terms one-technique and three-technique thrown around quite a bit, but what do they mean? Here is a quick rundown:

0-Technique: Defender is face up with the center.

1-Technique: Defender lines up on the center's outside shoulder.

2i-Technique: Defender lines up on the guard's inside shoulder.

2-Technique: Defender is face up with the guard.

3-Technique: Defender lines up on the guard's outside shoulder, between the guard and the tackle.

4i-Technique: Defender lines up on the tackle's inside shoulder.

4-Technique: Defender is face up with the tackle.

5-Technique: Defender lines up on the tackle's outside shoulder.

7-Technique: Defender lines up on the inside shoulder of the tight end.

6-Technique: Defender is face up with the tight end.

Wide Nine-Technique: Defender lines up outside the furthest blocker on the line.

Sets and Alignments

4-3 Under

To better understand what the interior defensive linemen will be asked to do under Gus Bradley, we have to break down the two primary fronts in base personnel. The first front is 4-3 under. In this look, the defense will have the SAM linebacker around the line of scrimmage, creating what essentially looks like a 5-2 front seven.

When the defense is in 4-3 under looks, the nose tackle (Grover Stewart) will be in their typical 1-technique role controlling the A gap between the guard and the center. Depending on the offensive set, the nose tackle could slide anywhere from 0-technique all the way out to 2-technique.

The other defensive tackle (DeForest Buckner) will typically be aligned in a tighter set in 4-3 under looks. This is because the defensive line is a bit more stacked with bodies that it would be in a 4-3 over alignment. This defensive tackle can align anywhere from 1-technique all the way out to 4i-technique.

As you can see in the picture below, the nose tackle is aligned inside as a 2i-technique on the inside, while the other defensive tackle is playing in a tighter 3-technique.

To better illustrate how tight the defensive line can get in 4-3 under looks, here is another example of the Raider's defense in this type of front. Notice now both defensive tackles are now down as 1-techniques. This would rarely happen in 4-3 over looks, but can be quite common in 4-3 under fronts.

4-3 Over

A 4-3 under defensive look is essentially a hybrid of a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense. A 4-3 over is what we would traditionally call just a 4-3 defense. It features all three linebackers sitting back at the second level where they would typically be.

As a result, the defensive line tends to stretch out a tad bit more with less bodies on the defensive line. The interior nose tackle will align anywhere from 1-technique all the way out to 3-technique in this set. The other defensive tackle is quite rangy on this as well, aligning anywhere from 2-technique all the way out to 5-technique (depending on how many tight ends come out with the offense).

This picture below illustrates the Raiders in a 4-3 over look last season. The nose tackle is back in the traditional 1-technique and the other defensive tackle is still sitting as a 3-technique on the backside.

Nickel Looks

When the defense shifts into nickel sets on obvious passing situations, that is where we see the biggest change from 2021 to this year's defense. Bradley likes to spread out his defensive line as much as possible in order to create favorable one on one match-ups for his pass rushers.

As a result, the typical alignment up front on these plays will actually feature two 3-techniques on the field at the same time. This is likely where we will see Grover Stewart subbed out for Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, or Curtis Brooks.

The other set that Bradley likes to use on passing downs is an overload look. In this front, Bradley will have both defensive tackles on the same side of the offensive line. This, in turn, creates a favorable one on one situation for the 3-technique defensive tackle against the guard.

I know I just information dumped in these first few sections, but I wanted to stress the point that the Colts' interior defensive linemen will be moving around a ton in 2022 (especially on passing downs). There will be plenty of snaps where Grover Stewart is kicked out as the 3-technique and other snaps where DeForest Buckner is pushed all the way down to the 1-technique.

These various alignments are all here to help the defensive line be as disruptive as possible in both the run and the pass game.

The 3-Technique (DeForest Buckner's Role)

Notable Past Players in this Role: Brandon Mebane (2010-2012), Malik Jackson (2016), Darius Philon (2018), Solomon Thomas (2021)

In terms of change in play/assignments, Buckner will certainly be asked to adjust more than Grover Stewart will be on the inside. Under Matt Eberflus, the Colts were very much a ball-tracking defensive front.

What this means is that defensive linemen were told to fire off of the ball, control the gap/block, then locate and attack the ball. This is a bit different from Bradley's philosophy on the interior. As new Defensive Line Coach Nate Ollie puts it, this is an attacking front.

The defensive line, the 3-technique in particular, will be asked to shoot gaps and create disruption in the backfield on almost every snap. There is no more reading and reacting from this position, it is in pure attack mode.

This clip below by Solomon Thomas is perfect example. Rather than reading the block and attack the ball, Thomas quickly swipes inside and gets instant penetration. As a result, he is able to track down the ball carrier in the backfield for a big loss.

Under Gus Bradley, the 3-technique position will be in pure attack mode at all times. Will this leave the defense more susceptible to counters and trap plays? Yes, absolutely. However, this style of defense will create more negative yardage plays with a player like DeForest Buckner wreaking havoc.

The 1-Technique (Grover Stewart's Role)

Notable Past Players in this Role: Red Bryant (2010-2012), Tyson Alualu (2016), Linval Joseph (2019-2020), Jonathan Hankins (2021)

Grover Stewart's role will be fairly similar to what he did under Matt Eberflus. As the nose tackle/1-technique, Stewart will be the player asked to two-gap the most and he will typically be asked to control the A gap on the interior.

He will be able to attack up field a bit more in 2022, but his job will primarily be to keep the linebackers clean in the run game. His presence will certainly be needed more than ever in this scheme, though, as his role will be vital in making sure Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke don't get touched by climbing blockers.

While Grover Stewart may be unleashed a bit more in some run blitzes and odd fronts, he will mostly be asked to be the same old dominant run defender that he always has been. This works well for him and he should have a pretty heavy influence on the overall run defense in 2022.

Final Thoughts

Overall, life isn't going to change too much for the interior defensive line in 2022. Grover Stewart will be asked to be his typical self, and DeForest Buckner will still see a lot of time at his 3-technique position. What really changes is the variety of the fronts and what Buckner will be asked to do in 2022.

Buckner will have much more freedom in creating havoc in the backfield this upcoming season. He will be playing the role of disruptor and he should thrive in this needed change. He will also find himself in many more one-on-one situations in the pass game, which I'm sure the All-Pro defensive tackle is looking forward to. I personally expect 2022 to be Buckner's most productive season as a Colt.

