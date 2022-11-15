Will Fries Impresses at Right Guard in Colts' Win: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts haven't quite had the season that they were expecting up to this point, but they were able to come out and win their first game under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday.

One of the biggest changes that Saturday made in his first week was naming second-year player Will Fries as the starting right guard moving forward. This decision paid immediate dividends for the team, as the Colts rushed for their most yards since week one (and still threw for over 200 yards).

While Fries was far from perfect in this game, he played well enough to hold down the fort on the right side. In today's film room, I dive into the young player's second start of the season and why he needs to be the guy at right guard going forward.

Dominance in Run Blocking

Fries was a bit up and down as a pass blocker in this game, but he more than made up for it in the run game. He was moving Raiders' defenders all game long, and he operated well on inside zone runs with right tackle Braden Smith by his side.

With Fries inserted into the lineup, the Colts had their most room to run all year. He is much stronger at the point of attack than former starter Danny Pinter, and his mobility is a significant upgrade over the most recent starter before him (Matt Pryor).

Fries was pivotal on Jonathan Taylor's game-changing 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Fries and Braden Smith both demolished the left side of the Raiders' defensive line, which allowed Taylor to accelerate through the hole for the long score.

Even if Fries still has some improvements to make in the passing game, he is already a strong run blocker that drastically impacts this area of the offense compared to his predecessors.

Positives in the Pass Game

Fries was a bit more of a mixed bag in pass protection, but he was still a substantial upgrade over what the Colts were rolling out in recent weeks. He was smart and confident in his stunt recognition, and he flashed some great ability on a few snaps.

One of my favorite rush snaps of the game for him came early on against Chandler Jones. Jones, a defensive end, was aligned over top of Fries in order for the Raiders to attack a supposed weakness on the Colts' line. Fries aggressively jumps Jones off of the snap, effectively shutting down the veteran before he could even get going:

Fries showcased a pretty good anchor on a few snaps as well. This was a problem for him coming out of college, so it was nice to see him drop that anchor with confidence a few times in this game.

On this play below, Fries gets his hands inside on the interior defensive lineman and stonewalls the rusher with strong feet.

The biggest issue that has plagued the Colts' offensive line this year has been defensive stunts and twists. The previous starters on this offensive line just lacked the chemistry and confidence in their teammates to pick up these rush calls.

Luckily, Will Fries has always been an overly aware player on the interior. Even going back to college, Fries had an instinct on the inside that allowed him to always look for work and stay strong on these inside stunts.

This clip below is a great example of what I'm talking about, as he and Braden Smith effortlessly pass of this tackle-end stunt on the inside. Fries takes away star pass rusher Maxx Crosby on this play (with some help from the running back).

Areas To Improve

Fries had a strong game, but he is still a second-year player that just made his second start of the season. There are some lumps and bruises in his game that I'm sure will be cleaned up in the future.

One of his bigger issues at the moment is his hands. He lacks the power in his hands to still be successful when he misses his strikes, so when he does miss his target, he often gets beat. This happened on a few clips this past Sunday.

The main way to fix this going forward is for Fries to keep his feet moving through contact. If he can stay active with his feet, he can adjust to pass rushers winning on the initial move and, then he can counter from there.

The Bottom Line

Will Fries was far from perfect on Sunday, but this was easily the best performance that the Colts have had from a right guard this season. He looked strong in the run game, and he was mostly a positive impact player in pass protection.

He can stand to improve upon things going forward, but this was a good game for a player making his second career start. Overall, this was a positive showing from a young player on the offensive line (which the Colts have desperately needed this season).

