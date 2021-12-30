PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals If Colts Can Overcome COVID to Beat Raiders

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on the Colts’ COVID situation, how the offense changes with a different quarterback, if the Colts’ defense can stop Derek Carr, and more.

Week 17 is here, and teams are desperately searching for victories as the playoffs draw near.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it has been a tale of two seasons. From going 1-4 to start the year, to climbing to 9-6 and the fifth seed in the AFC, the Colts are now one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Raiders at 8-7 are trying to fight their way into a playoff position themselves. Lucas Oil Stadium is sure to have an intense atmosphere once again.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast breakdown the matchup between the two AFC teams. The guys take a look at all the topics surrounding the game, including how the Colts’ current COVID situation will impact the game, how the Colts’ offense differs under Sam Ehlinger compared to Carson Wentz, if the Colts can slow down Derek Carr, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also catch up on the rest of the Colts news from the week and recap the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts.

After the Colts talk is over, the guys take a look at the Week 17 slate of games and give their picks as the Pick’em Standings are very tight heading into the final two weeks of the season. The show ends by going over all of the news around the NFL heading into the weekend.

This episode of A Colts Podcast is dedicated to the late John Madden, an icon who impacted millions of people with his football acumen and helped build a passion for football all around the world.

