Arthur: Final Colts 2024 7-Round Mock Draft
Tomorrow is the day, football fans. The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly upon us.
For the Indianapolis Colts, the weight of needing to find a franchise quarterback is finally off of their shoulders (at least for now), and they can focus on fortifying the roster and building a contender around Anthony Richardson.
While this year's draft is rich and top heavy at positions where the Colts have needs, still none of us know for sure which direction they'll go like we did last year. That's what makes this year's draft so fun already, right?
Today, I bring you my one and only seven-round Colts mock draft of the year. After months of studying, combing back over press conferences from general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, and observing on-site at the Reese's Senior Bowl, the Scouting Combine, and a few pro days, I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on what the vibe of the Colts' draft class may resemble (if they have it their way).
Let's get to it.
Round 1, Pick 20. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT) — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
The Colts move back right off the bat, sending the 15th overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for 1:20, 3:84, and 6:178. In selecting Thomas, the Colts get a supercharged version of Alec Pierce who is also able to provide some juice after the catch. Thomas is an elite-level field stretcher who produced numbers at LSU despite not being the first option in the passing game, leading the country with 17 touchdown receptions in 2023. I believe the main goal for the Colts in this draft is to support Richardson, and this is a great first step.
Round 2, Pick 46 — ED Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Isaac is exactly the type of pass-rusher that Ballard and the Colts typically covet. He's got a speed rusher's build (6'4", 247) with nearly 34-inch arms, is a high-level athlete (8.99 RAS), and his best football is likely still ahead of him after reaching just 14.5 sacks in his four playing seasons. The Colts may look to add a pass rusher in the first couple of days in the draft with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis all set for free agency in the next two offseasons.
Round 3, Pick 82 — S Javon Bullard, Georgia
During his pre-draft press conference last week, Ballard singled out the football IQ of defenders from Georgia. I'm probably taking this too literally like he had one of this year's players in mind, but Bullard is my top safety in this draft, so this is a selfish one for me. Still, Bullard's versatility and instincts are easily translatable to the NFL, and he's more athletic than a lot of the rest of this year's safety class. Outside of Julian Blackmon, can you say with certainty who the Colts' other starting safety will be? Bullard has the smarts, instincts, and athleticism to do the job. He's also able to be moved around the secondary like Blackmon.
Round 3, Pick 84 (from PIT) — CB Elijah Jones, Boston College
A lot of us will look to add a corner for the Colts before the third round, but I think they like their group better than most outsiders and don't see it as quite as urgent of a need. Jones checks the boxes of a Ballard/Gus Bradley corner, measuring in at over 6'1" and 185 pounds, with explosive athletic testing and 4.44 speed. In coverage, he's somewhat similar to JuJu Brents as a lengthy, physical corner who loves to compete for the ball when it's in the air. Jones had 7 interceptions and 21 pass breakups combined over the last two seasons. He is not as gritty against the run as Brents but it's not a deal breaker.
Round 4, Pick 117 — LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
The Colts are in good shape at starting linebacker with Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, but Speed and all of the team's meaningful backups are free agents next offseason. The Colts also have a need for a linebacker who excels in coverage and space, and that's Ulofoshio's game. He's one of the most athletic linebackers in the draft (9.67 RAS) and would likely contribute on special teams immediately.
Round 5, Pick 151 — RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
After missing out on decent names like Zack Moss and A.J. Dillon in free agency, I'm not convinced that the Colts are satisfied with their running backs behind Jonathan Taylor. Guerendo is broad like Moss and Dillon at 6'0", 221 but mixes it with awesome athleticism, notching the second-best RAS (9.90) among all running backs in this year's class. Guerendo is a former high school wide receiver who actually learned from Taylor how to be a running back when the two were together at Wisconsin.
Round 6, Pick 178 (from PIT) — OT Frank Crum, Wyoming
This is a great year for the Colts to stay on brand as they begin finding super athletic offensive linemen from small schools on Day 3. Along with adding weapons for Richardson, Ballard also mentioned last week multiple times the need to protect their quarterback. They did bring back their entire offensive line from last year, depth and all, but there's still a need for competition and to maintain that high level of play for the foreseeable future. Crum notched the second-best RAS (9.86) of all tackles in this class and is a four-year starter at both left and right tackle.
Round 6, Pick 191 — S Trey Taylor, Air Force
The Colts find more competition at safety but a core special teamer as well in Taylor. Like Bullard before him, Taylor is another safety in this class who actually checked off the "quality athlete" box, earning a RAS of 9.33, which is good for fifth in the class. He has great size at 6'0", 213, and has the mentality to attack downhill, totaling a combined 13.5 sacks and tackles for loss in his career while also having good ball production with 6 interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Most impressive is that Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award last year as the top defensive back in the country, which is incredibly rare for a player from one of the military academies.
Round 7, Pick 234 — IOL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State
The Colts found offensive tackle depth from a small school two picks ago, and now they find interior small-school depth with their final pick. Colts interior linemen Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Wesley French, and Josh Sills are all set to be free agents next offseason, so the need for depth is there right way. Kubas is yet another big-time athlete, reaching a RAS score of 9.44. He's got plenty of experience starting inside for the last three years, and his athleticism shows up when you see his jump off the snap and ability to get to the second and third levels.
