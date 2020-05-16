Indianapolis Colts’ Defensive Blueprint Counts on Playmaking Triangle

INDIANAPOLIS — By design, the Indianapolis Colts defense relies on a triangle of integral catalysts entrusted with making impact plays.

That’s why the Colts, and particularly defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, were ecstatic about the March acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He plays the three-technique inside, which means Buckner lines up on the weak side of the offensive line and ideally draws fewer double teams.

Because Buckner’s athleticism makes him adept at pushing the pocket in the pass rush as well as stopping the run, he still draws attention. Offenses must first account for him. That ideally frees up All-Pro weakside linebacker Darius Leonard and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II to use their speed and striking ability to be disruptive.

It’s the first time since Eberflus was hired in 2018 that he has the three most important positions in his scheme filled with this kind of talent. And they’re all young — Buckner is 26 entering his fifth season, Leonard turns 25 in July before his third year, and Moore will be 25 in August as he prepares for year four.

What’s also interesting is the Colts acquired the trio in three different ways. Buckner cost the Colts a 2020 first-round draft choice, a decision general manager Chris Ballard called “a no-brainer.” Leonard was drafted in the second round in 2018. Moore was claimed off waivers from New England.

“When you have those guys in those hot spots, the three-technique is the engine that drives the d-line and it drives the whole defense,” Eberflus said on a recent Zoom conference call. “Then having a guy like Kenny Moore II and also Darius at the two spots that are right in the middle of the defense – if you watch Darius and you look and see where he is, he is standing over the football pretty much every time. The MIKE sometimes gets pulled out of there, but that WILL linebacker for us and the way we have it set up stands over the football.

“So we have a premier impact player right there that is in the middle along with a 3-technique in DeForest that is also right in the middle. Then you have Kenny, who is more athletic, quick – DeForest and Darius would obviously argue that – but he is the athletic player that is in space that has the quickness, that strike and playmaking ability that Kenny has. If you look at it as a triangle – kind of a reverse triangle – you’ve got DeForest up front, you’ve got those two guys sitting right there. That helps you to be a strong defense and that is what we are wanting to be.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, shown pancaking Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was acquired from San Francisco for the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 first-round draft choice. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts regressed in year two of the Eberflus era because they lacked a dominant three-technique defensive tackle, Leonard missed three games due to injuries and Moore was sidelined for five, including the last four, three of those losses. The Colts finished 16th in total defense, 16th against the run, 23rd against the pass and 18th in points allowed. The year before, the rankings were 11th, eighth, 16th and 10th.

While there was plenty of blame to go around for an implosion of seven losses in the final nine games to end up 7-9, the Colts defense played its part by not protecting leads and allowing an average of 35.5 points in the last four losses.

That’s why Leonard and Moore share their coordinator’s enthusiasm about having Buckner as the anchor to set the tone for everyone else. Leonard has made 284 total tackles in two seasons and, like Moore, changes the game in many ways, including 12 sacks, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles.

Moore might seem small in stature at 5-9 and 190 pounds, but offenses never know where he will show up. The nickel cornerback often covers tight ends, but Moore loves to blitz and has a nose for the ball with six interceptions, four sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 passes defended.

Leonard learned of the Buckner trade via social media.

“Once the trade happened, it was just very exciting adding another monster to the defense,” Leonard said in a recent Zoom call. “Watching his tape and seeing how well he plays, I see how he could help the defense and I’m just looking forward to playing along with him.”

So, too, is Moore, who flashed an eager smile on a Wednesday Zoom call.

“Those three positions all connect in some sort of way as far as blitzing and getting to the quarterback,” Moore said. “The defensive line is the engine of our defense. So the better they are, the better we will be in the back end and the better the linebackers can be as far as hitting and running and blitzing as well.

“So it’s going to be very fun because having a good defensive line – somebody has to get the sacks and I plan on getting the sacks.”

He laughed, then added, “No, it’ll be great competing with those guys and having a race to the quarterback. So I can’t wait.”

Eberflus said the Colts were “middle of the pack” in big plays last year after being in the top five in 2018. He’s convinced the key to closing out games is having great stamina.

“Last year, we were a solid two-minute defense. We were the first year also,” he said. “The reason we are is because we do a lot of the same things we do on first and second down. We really just carry those over.

“Closing out games really comes down to first and foremost, the most important thing is the pass rush. I think with the addition of DeForest Buckner, Justin Houston getting healthy, (Kemoko) Turay getting there – that will speed the quarterback up and we will have an opportunity to close out games with our pass rush and just the rush-and-cover and cover-and-rush aspect of it.”

Leonard, who has the apt nickname “The Maniac,” sounds like a caged animal about to be set free.

“If we’ve got all the dogs up front, there is no way that the offensive line can climb up as quick because they have to focus on the guys up front,” he said. “So that is going to allow the linebackers to run free and make more plays.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)