NFL Analyst Ignores Colts’ Needs in Newest Mock Draft
The day has finally arrived. The Indianapolis Colts will be on the clock late Thursday night as GM Chris Ballard aims to flood some of the best college talent into his organization before the 2024 season kicks off.
Plenty of rumors are floating around about what the Colts could do, including trading up for weapons or falling back to take some undervalued pieces. One thing that’s for sure is there are clear needs in Indianapolis: cornerbacks and wide receivers.
There’s been tons of talk about the Colts moving up to select a new pass catcher for QB Anthony Richardson, but no trades have been made just yet. This year’s receiver talent runs deep, with plenty of options for Ballard to comb through before making a choice.
The offense could see improvement, but NFL analyst Peter Schrager has the Colts staying put at pick 15 and drafting DT Byron Murphy II. Beefing up the interior line may be the last thing Indianapolis needs, but passing up on a man of Murphy’s talent could be difficult.
Coming off a dominant senior year, Byron Murphy II has tons of upside after recording five sacks with eight tackles for loss in the 2023 season. Murphy is one of the best disruptors in the draft and let his presence be known over and over again at Texas.
Realistically, Murphy is likely to be off the board at 15. The lineman is picking up steam to be the first defensive player selected in the draft, currently sitting at +170 to be the first defender off the board (odds via DraftKings). A few teams have needs at defensive tackle, so Indianapolis may not get the chance to take the Longhorn.
Nothing has leaked out of the Colts’ draft room, so the team could take a number of directions once they’re on the clock. The future faces of the league will be decided starting at 8:00 p.m. ET when the NFL draft goes live from Detroit, Michigan.
