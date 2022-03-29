Skip to main content

Colts Free Agent Kemoko Turay Reportedly Visiting Falcons

Colts free agent edge defender Kemoko Turay is reportedly visiting the Falcons.

This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons sent quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, and the pipeline may not be done with production.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Colts free agent defensive end Kemoko Turay is set to visit the Falcons.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Colts out of Rutgers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Turay has carved out a role in his career as a solid pass-rusher.

Turay (6'5", 252, 26 years old) fits into the Colts' new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley at the LEO position, but the vibe around the two sides this offseason has been one of eventual separation.

The Colts spent their first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft on pass rushers in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, plus they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, so Turay's return is no longer a necessity.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injuries have been an issue for the athletic, explosive edge rusher. Turay has never played a full season and has missed 27 games in his four years. He suffered a severe ankle injury four games into 2019, which bled into 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Turay had the best overall (95.6) and pass-rushing grades (94.9) among all NFL edge defenders before his injury. He was finally back and looked like himself again in 2021.

Last season, Turay played in 13 games, posting single-season career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), and fumble recoveries (1) to go with 9 tackles and 8 quarterback hits.

In 38 career games (3 starts), Turay has totaled 33 tackles (7 for loss), 12.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 29 quarterback hits.

Do you want Turay back in Indianapolis? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

USATSI_17404689
Film

Film Room: Matt Ryan is Outstanding Over the Middle

By Zach Hicks4 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with running back Nyheim Hines (21) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Expect This Colts Offensive Weapon to Rebound in 2022

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
USATSI_13643562
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

By Zach Hicks11 hours ago
John Fox Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Defense
News

Colts Bring in Former Super Bowl Coach as Senior Assistant

By HH Staff12 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why Chris Ballard is Among Best GMs at Draft-Day Trades

By Jake ArthurMar 27, 2022
Duane Brown Indianapolis Colts Free Agent Target
News

Pro Bowl LT Headed to Colts? NFL.com Likes the Fit

By HH StaffMar 25, 2022
Zach Pascal (#14) runs a drill during Colts camp practice Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Monday Aug 23 2021
News

Zach Pascal Says Goodbye to Indianapolis

By Jake ArthurMar 25, 2022
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celel his touchdown pass to Julio Jones (11) in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22., 2019. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-24. Indianapolis Colts Host Atlanta Falcons In Home Opener
News

5 Free Agents That Fit with Matt Ryan and the Colts

By Andrew MooreMar 24, 2022