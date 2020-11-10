Colts' Grover Stewart, Braden Smith Make PFF’s ‘NFL Week 9 Team of the Week’

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the outcome, the Indianapolis Colts received several solid individual performances in Sunday’s 24-10 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Among those players making an impression, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and offensive right tackle Braden Smith made the Pro Football Focus “NFL Week 9 Team of the Week.”

Along with Smith and Stewart, here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 9.

The Colts drafted Grover Stewart in the fourth round in 2017. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner

Defensive lineman No. 2 (90.6), 39 snaps (61%) | Defensive lineman No. 6 (89.6), 50 snaps (78%)

Stewart: 4 tackles (2 for loss), 1 pass breakup | Buckner: 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Stewart and his $84-million running mate, Buckner, did an excellent job against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore run game. In the first half, the Colts held the Ravens to just 18 rushing yards and 55 total yards of offense.

Things broke open for Baltimore in the second half, but they were still limited to well below their league-leading season average of 178.7 rushing yards, finishing with 110.

Stewart earned a grade of 90.5 in run defense, which was second only among NFL defensive linemen to Buckner’s 90.6. Stewart was credited with two “stops,” which is considered a forced failure against the offense.

Buckner also forced one stop and caused a fumble that was recovered by the Colts to start the second half.

Offensive right tackle Braden Smith was a 2018 second-round pick. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith

Offensive tackle No. 2 (84), 68 snaps (100%)

Smith earned the top grade on a Colts offensive line that kept quarterback Philip Rivers clean with zero sacks, and helped the team average 5.3 yards per carry. Smith’s grades were pretty even across the board, with his 82 in run blocking and 81.4 in pass blocking helping result in 84 overall.

Smith was only docked for one quarterback pressure allowed. When the Colts ran behind or beside him, they totaled 29 yards on three carries (9.7 avg.), which resulted in one touchdown, three first downs, and two runs of 10-plus yards.

DeMichael Harris

Wide receiver No. 10 (82.6), 16 snaps (24%)

4 receptions (4 targets), 27 yards (6.8 avg.), 2 carries, 28 yards (14.0 avg.)

Harris, an undrafted rookie free agent from Southern Mississippi, has made an impact in his first two NFL appearances.

The multi-purpose weapon contributes as a receiver and ball-carrier, much like the injured Parris Campbell. He touched the ball six times and accumulated 55 yards (9.2 avg.) against the Ravens. His specialty is racking up yards after the catch. He totaled 31 yards after four catches and had 11 yards after contact.

Luke Rhodes

Special teamer No. 8 (82.5), 6 snaps (25%)

1 tackle

There weren’t a lot of opportunities for Rhodes to make plays on the returner (two-of-four punts were touchbacks), but he did get one solo special teams tackle on a punt return.

Anthony Walker

Linebacker Tied-No. 8 (78.6), 43 snaps (67%)

6 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Darius Leonard may have been the defensive star with 15 total tackles, but it’s his cohort at middle linebacker who PFF was most impressed with at linebacker.

The Colts’ front seven was prepared for the challenge of facing Jackson and the No. 1 rushing attack, and Walker was right in the middle of it. Walker was credited with three stops on four tackles, and he nearly had an interception. He received high marks across the board except pass-rushing (58).

Xavier Rhodes

Cornerback No. 4 (76.2), 60 snaps (94%)

3 tackles, 1 pass breakup

He’s last on this list, but Rhodes actually earned the fourth-best grade among NFL corners in Week 9.

He was credited with one stop with two catches allowed on three targets. The receptions resulted in 25 yards (12.5 avg.) and just four yards after the catch, and he also had one pass breakup.

This was a perfect matchup for Rhodes, who locks down wide receivers who rely on mechanics and technique rather than speed.

