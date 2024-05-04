3 Under the Radar Colts Returning From Injury in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a 2024 playoff push led by one of the NFL’s youngest offenses. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has a few new faces to work with, including rookie wide receivers AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould.
Aside from fresh faces in the locker room, Richardson and the Colts expect several players to return from injury. Indianapolis suffered from numerous season-ending injuries at the start of the 2023 campaign, exposing some depth issues the team had at various positions.
From pass catchers to pass defenders, there’s three names that stand out on Indy’s roster as potential difference makers set to return to the field this season.
Ashton Dulin, WR
Dulin fell victim to the injury bug in August 2023 after he tore his ACL in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears. The sixth-year veteran is set to make his return to the field after missing the entirety of last season.
The 26-year-old receiver isn’t just a pass catcher, but one of the best special teams players in the league. Dulin earned second team All-Pro honors in 2021 for racking up 17 special teams tackles – good enough for second-most in the NFL.
Dulin can establish himself as a vertical threat in head coach Shane Steichen’s offense. Indy’s longest tenured receiver has an opportunity to show off his track speed and secure the team’s final receiver spot before the season kicks off in September.
Dallis Flowers, CB
On the other side of the ball is cornerback Dallis Flowers, a player whose season was cut short in Week 4 due to an achilles injury. After Flowers’ injury, the Colts were forced to play an inexperienced Jaylon Jones in his place.
While Jones wasn’t bad by any means, it was clear that the secondary had taken a hit. The Colts’ defense allowed 35+ points in three of the next four games following Flowers’ injury, showing the impact he had on the field.
On top of his presence in pass coverage, Flowers was Indy’s kickoff returner to start the season. The 26-year-old corner took over Isaiah Rodgers’ spot on special teams and in 2022 averaged the most yards per kick return in the NFL. If anything, his return to the kickoff unit will be much appreciated by special teams coordinator Brian Mason.
Jelani Woods, TE
Woods last saw regular season action in 2022, when the Colts lost to the Houston Texans in the last minutes to secure the fourth-overall pick. A hamstring injury kept the big tight end sidelined for all of 2023, but is looking towards a fresh start this year.
Indianapolis has a stacked tight end room, keeping four on the 53-man roster last season. Woods should be able to easily reclaim his spot on the roster, bringing a big frame and elite athleticism to the field.
Woods, 25, recorded the best RAS score of any tight end in NFL combine history with a perfect 10.0 score. A combination of quick feet and 6-foot-7 height will certainly do the job for AR, so expect the young tight end to become one of the quarterback’s favorite targets by the end of the year.
Indianapolis will start OTA offseason workouts later this month, allowing coaches to get a glance at how their injured playmakers are progressing in rehab.
