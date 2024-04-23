Wally: Final Colts 2024 7-Round Mock Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft days away, the Indianapolis Colts will deploy their long-awaited strategy to select the players that will make up the future of the franchise. There's always something interesting to look out for during a Chris Ballard-led draft. Whether a trade back, tension building by staying put, or grabbing diamonds in the rough during day three, Ballard never disappoints with working some magic during the draft process.
With so many positions needing skill and the future of the Anthony Richardson era on the line, it's time to give my 2024 Colts mock draft for all seven rounds. I used the 2024 Indy Draft Guide and the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart to research the prospects and value of Indy's trades. Right from the start, Indy makes a deal that will turn heads.
Round 1 (#27 - from Arizona Cardinals) | Colts trade #15 to Cardinals; Receive #27 (1st), #66 (3rd), #104 (4th), and a 2025 7th. Select Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy (Texas)
The Colts seemed highly intrigued by Texas receiver Xavier Worthy. This was made more apparent after sending head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne to the Texas Pro Day. While Adonai Mitchell was there, too, Indy goes with Worthy here at 27th overall. They also acquire a third and fourth-rounder in the draft to add more talent while the Arizona Cardinals don’t wait till the 27th selection to add more to their roster after grabbing a playmaker at number four.
After nothing but consistency (60+ catches every year at Texas) and big-play capabilities displayed in college, Steichen gets his explosive weapon to put in the mix at receiver. He's also far more than the fastest receiver in NFL Combine history, as he excels in the short and deep passing game and can operate in the slot or on the outside as a massive threat to defenses.
Round 2 (#46) | Cornerback Max Melton (Rutgers)
There have been plenty of mock drafts where Indy picks a cornerback in the first round, but Rutgers cornerback Max Melton is a fantastic defender to acquire in the second. While he may be a bit under the radar, he's also a perfect fit for what Gus Bradley needs at cornerback.
Per Pro Football Focus, Melton finished with a 74.1 coverage grade and stuck himself into the run defense often. He has a smaller frame (5'11") but possesses fantastic speed at corner, which Indy needs for the fast-developing offenses in the AFC South division. Melton concluded his career at Rutgers with 41 games, 111 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 22 passes defended.
While Melton didn't play a lot of snaps at slot cornerback, that's not a reason to avoid him. He is an outside coverage specialist who can help fellow corners JuJu Brents and Kenny Moore II. There is also a chance he's a day-one starter if his potential hits its stride, making Melton a winning selection for the defense.
Round 3 (#66 - from Cardinals) | Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall (Florida)
Now that the Colts have two third-rounders, they will use the 66th overall selection to continue adding receivers. This time, it's Richardson’s former Florida teammate, Ricky Pearsall. The former Gator is the perfect blend of versatility and reliability at pass-catcher for a developing quarterback like Richardson to have at his disposal. While it took a while for Pearsall to take off in college, he finished 2023 strong. He put a bow on his time in Florida with 65 catches for 965 yards (14.8 avg) and 6 total scores (2 rushing).
Pearsall isn't a massive receiver, but he has played both outside and slot, giving Steichen a lot of ways to use him. He also possesses great route-running fundamentals and hands, equipping him with the potential to flourish with a dynamic dual-threat field general like Richardson. If Indianapolis makes this selection, they will give Richardson a familiar face and a pass-catcher with the skills to add weaponry to the offense.
Round 3 (#82) | Cornerback Khyree Jackson (Oregon)
After selecting the quick corner Melton in the second round, Indy still gets to snag an athletic and lengthy player for the secondary. Khyree Jackson from Oregon displayed why he could be a great addition to the Colts' defense in his time with the Ducks.
After spending 2021 and 2022 with Alabama, Jackson transferred to Oregon and made an impact in 2023. Through 12 games, Jackson grabbed 34 tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended. Standing at an imposing 6’4”, he possesses the frame and tenacity to fit into Bradley’s secondary in a beautiful fashion. He also plays his best on the outside, giving Indy the potential to move Dallis Flowers to the inside at slot, given his speed.
Jackson doesn’t have elite speed, but the Colts addressed this with the Melton selection, and Jackson’s strengths don’t require it. They also have this on the roster with Flowers, giving Jackson an immediate role on the defense. Likely, he would compete with Jaylon Jones and Flowers for the CB4 spot on the depth chart. Look for Indy to have their eye on the lengthy and athletic defender around these rounds.
Round 4 (#104 - from Cardinals) | Safety Tykee Smith (Georgia)
Indianapolis finally gets their next free safety prospect in Georgia’s Tykee Smith. Smith played five years in college but saved his best football for 2023. He showcased high football IQ, versatility, and efficiency across the board. Per PFF, Smith graded at 84.0 for overall defense, 85.8 for coverage, and 70.3 for tackling last year. These marks were acquired en route to 70 tackles (8.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 2 passes defended.
While Smith can improve his fluidity in coverage and tracking receivers, he provides solid depth, run support and potentially starting-caliber skills. It is also worth noting that Smith is a third-round prospect, so in this scenario, Indy gets him falling in the draft, which would be a high-level steal.
Round 4 (#117) | Center/Guard Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin)
Wisconsin center/guard Tanor Bortolini makes perfect sense for Indianapolis and should be available around the #117 pick. Bortolini likely won’t be a center. Instead, he’ll likely be at right guard behind current starter Will Fries. While Fries had a nice 2023 season, he’s also a free agent in 2025 and could see himself not retained with the other massive contracts already on the offensive line. Plus, right tackle Bernhard Raimann is showing franchise-level efficiency and will be the priority over Fries.
Bortolini finished 2023 with a pass-blocking grade of 80.3 and an overall mark of 65.9. Bortolini is a moldable ball of potential for the Indianapolis offensive line. With Fries’ contract impending, Indy will take Bortolini with the hope that he can be the successor on a rookie contract while the more important linemen get paid. With Bortolini’s ridiculous athleticism, there’s a chance he could be a fine addition in the fourth round for a Colts team that can always use offensive line depth, at the least.
Round 5 (#155 - from Los Angeles Rams) | Colts trade #151 Pick to Rams; Receive #155 (5th) and #217 (6th) - Select Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)
In this scenario, the Los Angeles Rams find a player that can fit their philosophy and don’t want the prospect to pass them by in the fifth, so they’re willing to let Indy take another sixth-rounder and the 155th overall selection. Washington linebacker and coverage specialist Edefuan Ulofoshio fits the bill for what Indy needs at the position.
What sticks out the most for Ulofoshio is his incredible coverage skills as a linebacker. After posting 326 coverage snaps in 2023, he paired those with a blistering 90.4 cover grade, per PFF. While Indy has their starting linebackers in Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, neither are truly cover defenders.
That role could belong to Ulofoshio and Segun Olubi unless there is direct competition for the cover role. Ulofoshio isn’t the most glamorous pick in the fifth round, but he can create turnovers and help the overall performance of the linebacking corps.
Round 6 (#191) | Defensive End Myles Cole (Texas Tech)
Last season, the Colts had 51 sacks as a defense, good enough for fifth in the NFL. However, they still lacked consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If Indianapolis wants to use a day-three pick to help shore up this issue, Texas Tech Red Raider Myles Cole is the perfect prospect in the draft.
In 2023, Cole led the Red Raiders with 27 pressures and 19 quarterback hurries (tied). He also threw in 32 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks. Cole's ceiling with Indy is a Tyquan Lewis-type of role as a pressure specialist. But, with such an incredible 6'6" frame and high-level athleticism, it would be interesting to see Cole's role on the defensive front with new coach Charlie Partridge.
Round 6 (#217 - from Rams) | Running Back Carson Steele (UCLA)
The Colts allowed running back Zack Moss to explore free agency, leading him to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals during the offseason. While the Colts have Taylor, receiving specialist Evan Hull, and three-year veteran Trey Sermon, there’s still a void in the backfield to fill.
Indy will use the 217th pick they acquired from the Rams to select UCLA's Carson Steele. The former Ball State Cardinal and UCLA Bruins back has strong abilities as a short yardage ball-carrier, giving help to Taylor in those situations. Where he lacks is in the receiving department, but that is expected when selecting Steele.
In three years as a college back, he compiled 648 carries for 3,294 yards (5.1 avg.) and 26 rushing scores. He also added 58 catches for 486 yards and 4 more touchdowns, giving him 30 scores from scrimmage. Another note is that Steele excels in pass blocking, which multiple Colts runners, Jonathan Taylor included, have struggled with.
Round 7 (#234) | Safety Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest)
A force of nature at safety, Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha is a brilliant way to end the draft for Indianapolis from an intensity standpoint. One of the premier run defenders for the 2023 Demon Deacons, Mustapha brings tenacity and aggression to Indy’s defense that will look to smash ground attacks.
However, Mustapha has areas to work on, mainly with coverage and tackling efficiency. Per PFF, Mustapha tied for the top spot for missed tackles (11), which isn’t an encouraging statistic. But, with some fine-tuning and work with other NFL-level talent, perhaps Mustapha could become the super-athletic run defender Indy can use. He’s also alluring this late in the draft due to how his abilities fit with Indy’s special teams.
