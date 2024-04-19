Colts Land Player Compared to George Kittle, Dallas Clark in New Mock
The Indianapolis Colts pick right in the middle of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a couple of players are mocked to them so often that it seems like a foregone conclusion that they could be Indy's pick if on the clock at pick 15.
One of those players is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who fits everything that Colts head coach Shane Steichen has tried to maximize at the position throughout his career as a play-caller. Most analysts consider Bowers to be one of the top two or three non-quarterbacks in this year's draft, so it is up in the air whether he will make it to the Colts in the middle of the first round.
This week, FanNation conducted its annual NFL Mock Draft, and I was fortunate enough to represent Horseshoe Huddle to make the Colts' pick. With Bowers still on the board after five QBs were taken inside the top 12, this pick was a cinch:
Indianapolis Colts | Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Colts need explosive playmaking on offense, which would be best suited coming from an outside receiver, but Bowers is too good to pass up here. A head coach such as Shane Steichen is a perfect fit to use Bowers like the Swiss Army knife that he is, and he gives Anthony Richardson another reliable weapon to aid in his development as the franchise quarterback. — Jake Arthur, Horseshoe Huddle
Bowers is a unique player in that he has the athleticism of a wide receiver and the tenacity of a tight end. This has led many to compare him to former Colts star Dallas Clark and current San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, two of the better tight ends of the last 20 years.
Clark was a huge part of the Peyton Manning Era offense and ranks among the top 10 in Colts franchise history in receptions (427, fifth), receiving yards (4,887, ninth), and receiving touchdowns (46, seventh). Kittle has been widely considered a top-three current tight end throughout his career, earning four All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls.
In 40 career games, Bowers has totaled 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 avg.), and 26 touchdowns. He's also carried the ball 19 times for another 193 yards (10.2 avg.) and 5 touchdowns, showing off his versatility. Especially considering Bowers was productive from the moment he stepped on Georgia's campus, every part of his productivity is incredibly impressive, especially for a position like tight end which isn't traditionally productive at the collegiate level.
Statistics aside, Bowers is also a two-time national champion, three-time All-American, and the first ever two-time John Mackey Award winner, which is given to the top tight end in the nation. He is widely considered one of the greatest, most accomplished tight ends in the history of college football.
