Indianapolis Colts Draft: Best Available Day 2 Fits
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick.
With the need at edge rusher filled in round one of the draft, the Colts can turn their attention to other areas on the roster for day two. The Colts are in a prime position at pick 46 to have a talented player fall into their lap, which could give the team options for what they want to do in terms of a trade-up (or a trade-down).
The positions of need we’ll look at today are mainly at cornerback, wide receiver, interior offensive line, and safety.
Cornerback
The most glaring hole on the Colts’ roster at the moment is at the cornerback position. Dallis Flowers and JuJu Brents are the expected starters going into next season at the moment, so the team could use another body on the outside in the draft. Luckily for the Colts, some first-round talents fell to the second round in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean. Either player would be a fantastic selection for the team at 46 (or earlier if they want to trade up).
Some other options that make some sense include massive cornerbacks like T.J Tampa and Cam Hart along with shorter, faster players in Decamerion Richardson and Max Melton. Any of those four players would be an upgrade to the Colts’ current room.
Best Available:
- Kool-Aid McKinstry
- T.J. Tampa
- Max Melton
- Decamerion Richardson
- Cam Hart
- Cooper DeJean
What happens next for the Colts?
Wide receiver
The Colts missed out on some receiver talent in this draft with seven players at the position being selected in the first round. That doesn’t mean that there still isn’t talent on the board for round two, but the options are much more limited at this spot than it seemed like it could be. Speedsters like Troy Franklin or Devontrez Walker could make a ton of sense for the team at 46 or 82, respectively.
The Colts could also go with more yards after the catch option in Ladd McConkey or Malachi Corley as well. Despite losing out on some options late in round one, the wide receiver stock doesn’t appear to have fallen off massively yet.
Best Available:
- Troy Franklin
- Malachi Corley
- Ladd McConkey
- Devontez Walker
- Jalen McMillan
Interior Offensive Line
One of the Colts’ more underrated needs in this draft is interior offensive line. With both Will Fries and Ryan Kelly set to become free agents in 2025, the Colts would be wise to bolster their interior depth on day two of the draft. A versatile player like Dominick Puni could be exactly what the team needs, but the pure center options in round three make a ton of sense as well.
Tanor Bortolini is a round three option that makes way too much sense for the Colts in this draft class.
Best Available:
- Dominick Puni
- Tanor Bortolini
- Beaux Limmer
- Hunter Nourzad
- Isaiah Adams
Safety
The Colts' other big position of need in this draft is at safety. Zero safeties were selected in the first round this year, so the Colts could have their pick of any player they want at the spot in the second round. Jaden Hicks and Cole Bishop are two young, athletic players to keep an eye on, while a player like Malik Mustapha could be an interesting round-three option for the team.
Calen Bullock could also be interesting as a hybrid corner/safety option in round three for the team.
Best Available:
- Jaden Hicks
- Cole Bishop
- Malik Mustapha
- Calen Bullock
- Javon Bullard
