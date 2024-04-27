Colts Select Athletic OL Tanor Bortolini with 117th Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are taking a best-player-available approach on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini with the 117th overall pick in the fourth round.
Bortolini (6'4", 303, 21 years old) is a highly athletic interior offensive line prospect who scores a 9.78 RAS. The Colts have Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and most of their interior depth set to hit free agency next offseason, so this is a quality move to get ahead of a problem before it becomes one.
The Colts also drafted offensive lineman Matt Goncalves in the third round. Bortolini now joins Goncalves on the line and an interior group that includes Quenton Nelson, Kelly, Fries, Wesley French, Josh Sills, and Danny Pinter.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 5:142
- 5:151
- 5:155
- 7:234
