Indianapolis Colts Projected to Grab Athletic Standout Cornerback
Horseshoe Huddle's 2024 NFL Draft first-round roundtable proposed four prospects the Indianapolis Colts could select at No. 15 overall, but NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth had a fifth name – Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.
In his last 2024 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Collinsworth predicted the Colts to select Arnold midway through the first round on Thursday night.
“Arnold isn’t a project; he is a mature football player ready for NFL battles. Arnold is a press-man attacker and is well-coached at cutting off outside releases and squeezing receivers into the boundary,” Collinsworth wrote. “He played 507 snaps of outside cornerback and just 205 in the slot, but his slot skills are elite. He can blitz and make blockers whiff. He looked tough covering top wide receiver Malik Nabers in the slot. Watching him return an interception on a post against Ole Miss leads you to believe he could also return kicks.
“It is Arnold’s passion that stick out the most. There is a relentless effort and an in-your-face attitude to everything he does, and that high-energy leadership allows one to overlook his average speed (4.5). He joins Jared Verse on my ‘will take him on any team, any time” list of players.”
According to the consensus big boards at ESPN and Bleacher Report, Arnold is the second-best cornerback in the 2024 draft class. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 cornerback in the class.
All three consensus draft boards have Arnold ranked as a top 14 prospect. That puts the Colts in prime position to land him at No. 15 overall.
Indianapolis re-signed free agent nickel Kenny Moore II. Therefore, it’s unlikely Arnold will have much of a role as a slot cornerback in Indianapolis.
But the Colts could use additional depth for its young secondary. With Arnold, Indianapolis could also form a dynamic young cornerback duo.
Last year, the Colts selected JuJu Brents at No. 44 overall in the second round. He only played in nine games because of injury, but Brents showed promise with the playing time he received.
Pairing Brents with Arnold at the other cornerback spot should only help his development. With the addition of Arnold, Indianapolis would also have both starting cornerbacks on affordable rookie deals through the 2026 season.
