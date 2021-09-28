Colts' RB Nyheim Hines Laments Offense's Poor Start: 'We Have To Execute Better'

Despite having a big day on the ground and through the air, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines says the Colts must to do a better job of executing offensively. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

For the first time this season, the Indianapolis Colts finally got standout dual-threat running back Nyheim Hines involved offensively, leading directly to 10 points on the day.

Hines scored a rushing touchdown in the first half and took a short swing pass 36 yards down the left sideline, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship in the fourth quarter, making it a 22-16 game.

Despite the big individual day offensively, Hines lamented the Colts' offensive struggles, especially in the first half, that led to the third straight loss for the Colts, dropping Indianapolis to 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2011, which led to the Colts getting the No. 1 overall pick and selecting Andrew Luck.

“We have to start better. We have to go down and put points on the board. Even answering, there’s sometimes we have an opportunity to answer and we settle for a field goal, and that’s momentum," Hines said to reporters during his media availability Monday. "Football is a huge game of momentum. Sometimes when we’re kicking those field goals, we need to go down and answer like teams do to us when we score. I think playing from behind does hurt us sometimes on maybe calling runs or something. We have to start out better. We have to play better in the first half offensively and we have to give our defense a lead for once. I don’t think we’ve done that all year. It starts here offensively, we have to execute.”

The Colts' offense certainly has to start much faster, and really needs to start executing in the redzone, turning field goals into touchdowns. On Sunday, the Colts went 1-for-3 in the redzone, scoring on Hines' 9-yard touchdown run in the first half before then failing to score on the next two trips — one of which saw quarterback Carson Wentz miss a wide open Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone.

If the Colts' offense can get off to a fast start in Week 4 on the road against the Dolphins, Indianapolis's defense should be able to get after former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the pocket, turning up the heat and creating some splash plays defensively.

It's all a puzzle piece for the Colts at the moment. Unfortunately, they're missing a key piece of the puzzle with an offense that knows how to finish drive with six, rather than three.

